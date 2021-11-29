(Video) Unconscious MMA Fighter Gets Hit 12 Times In 5v5 MMA Fight

Poland hosted yet another wild event in MMA.

‘The War 3’, the event, would take the sport to a whole new level, having two teams of 5 fight each other. While the scenario seemed fun, the result of the fights would end in a great controversy.

The third installment of the 5v5 series would be looked down upon as a seriously bad stoppage took place. There would be no shortage of referees, with 3 officials in the cage to monitor the fight. But, they slipped up watching the 10 fighters go at it.

The Action

The action would start out quick, with each fighter only taking one opponent from the other. As the contest continued, the competition would thin with TKO’s. The traditional fighters would defeated their masked opponents with ease.

As they progressed, the fighters would double-team their opponents, helping out their teammates in fighting their opponents. This is where things would start to get ugly.

Late Stoppage

The referees would have their hands full in calling stoppages to four brawls after there was a clear winner in the action. They would would take a while to save the remaining masked fighter, who was getting pounded on by two fighters on the ground.

The referee would finally step in and the masked fighter laid on the canvas from the assault.

This isn’t the first time Poland has played host to a crazy MMA event. Recently, a different promotion would have an intergender fight, where a male fighter rained down a series of punches on a woman, similar to the video above.

What are your thoughts on 5v5 fights?