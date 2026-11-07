Mitsuhisa Sunabe Rejects Age Excuses, Keeps Pancrase Return In Mind

Mitsuhisa Sunabe rejects age as an excuse and still intends to return to Pancrase, even as two Shooto wins have rebuilt his confidence. He discussed that position with Shojiro Kameike on October 29 in an interview published November 7.

This account translates MMAPLANET’s original Japanese written interview into English. Sunabe described entrances, throws and spontaneous showmanship as expressions of the Pancrase identity he wants to bring to Shooto, without sacrificing competitive substance. He wants younger fighters and spectators to see perseverance rather than an athlete seeking allowances.

He credited Ryota Matsune’s Okinawa infrastructure and visiting training partners, including Ryuya Fukuda, with reducing his need for mainland camps. He also cautioned local prospects against becoming comfortable with home opportunities. Home victories mattered to his students and supporters after difficult defeats. Sunabe welcomed Yo Otake’s finishing threat, accepted the risk and promised his own hybrid-wrestling approach.

Two wins changed the context of his Okinawa return

The first step came against Yuki Fukushima at Lemino Shooto 2 on October 19, 2025. Contemporary written coverage records a rear-naked-choke finish at 4:41 of the opening round. Sunabe used suplexes during the exchanges, but Fukushima repeatedly fought out of controlling positions before the final submission sequence.

The closing exchange was not an uncontested route to the back. Fukushima escaped an earlier choke attempt and landed punches as Sunabe rose. After trading against the cage, the veteran secured another body-lock takedown and converted back control into the finish. That account provides the competitive setting for the performance Sunabe now recalls, rather than treating the throws alone as the result.

On April 19, 2026, he followed with a split-decision win over Dokuichiro Umesuji at Lemino Shooto 5. The reported cards were 30-27 and 29-28 for Sunabe, with the third judge scoring 29-28 for Umesuji. An early guillotine threat preceded Sunabe’s first-round knockdown and mounted offense.

Umesuji continued to threaten with kicks and later takedowns, making the three-round contest a different test from the earlier submission victory. Sunabe’s consecutive successes therefore came through contrasting routes: one ended inside the first round, while the other required the judges. These are completed past bouts, not a prediction of Sunday’s action.

Otake matchup cleared the scales on Saturday

The promotion’s November 7 weigh-in notice lists Sunabe at 56.60 kilograms and Otake at 56.70, both within the advertised flyweight limit. It identifies Sunabe with reversaL GYM OKINAWA CROSS×LINE and his opponent with HAGANE GYM. Their scheduled format is three five-minute rounds.

The November 8 event takes place at Shabondama Soap Kukuru Itoman in Okinawa. The advertised upper card also includes Yamato Fujita’s return against Juniel Francisco and Hidenari Saijo’s meeting with Ray Cooper III. Doors are scheduled for 4 p.m. local time, ahead of the first bout an hour later.

Lemino advertises a free live broadcast from 5 p.m. Japan time, equivalent to 8 a.m. UTC on Sunday. Its published archive window begins at 11 p.m. Japan time, or 2 p.m. UTC. The broadcaster warns that the live start can be delayed; neither time is a guaranteed walkout for this particular flyweight contest.