Mitch Raposo Beats Marcos Degli By Unanimous Decision At UFC Vegas 124

Mitch Raposo made a difficult start count for little on the final scorecards, beating Marcos Degli by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 124. All three judges scored the November 7 flyweight contest 29-28 for the Massachusetts fighter after three rounds at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

The win extended Raposo’s winning streak to three and ended the Brazilian newcomer’s 13-fight run. Their previously announced matchup opened the main card, placing a recent Contender Series graduate against an opponent who had already learned to navigate close UFC decisions.

Round 1: Degli takes the judges’ opening scores

Raposo’s pressure and output were central to the fight, but the first round also demonstrated why a strike count cannot substitute for a scorecard. He landed 19 of 48 significant strikes to Degli’s seven of 27. David Lethaby, Ron McCarthy and Mark Smith nevertheless each awarded the round 10-9 to Degli.

Round 2: Raposo brings the cards level

The American increased his significant-strike output to 28 landed from 66 attempts in the second. Degli connected with 13 of 42. All three judges gave Raposo this round, leaving each card tied at 19-19 with five minutes remaining. Neither fighter recorded a knockdown over the full contest.

Round 3: A cut does not stop the forward pressure

Degli opened up Raposo early in the final round, according to the UFC’s written recap. The Brazilian also led the significant-strike count in that period, landing 28 of 68 against 24 of 83. Raposo kept advancing, however, and all three officials again preferred his work when the round ended.

The arithmetic on every card was the same: nine points in the first, then ten in each of the remaining two for Raposo; ten, nine and nine for Degli. Those totals produced the three matching 29-28 scores rather than a split verdict. The official announcement appears below.

29-28 x3 for Massachusetts' own 🫡 Mitch Raposo gets the UD win! [ #UFCVegas124 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/vGr0k8HjP8 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 8, 2026

Across the 15 minutes, Raposo landed 71 of 197 significant strikes to Degli’s 48 of 137. The target breakdown credited the American with 23 body strikes against five for Degli, while the Brazilian led the leg-strike count ten to seven.

Two different routes into a close flyweight test

Raposo entered after decision wins over Azat Maksum in Abu Dhabi last October and Allan Nascimento in June. UFC’s preview described those performances as his response to two split-decision losses at the beginning of his promotional run. This time, he left with all three judges on his side.

Degli arrived with a different profile: a former LFA flyweight titleholder who had earned his UFC opportunity by submitting Paris Moran in the second round of a September Contender Series bout. His pre-fight UFC record listed nine knockout victories and five submissions, illustrating how frequently his earlier wins had ended before the scorecards.

Before facing Raposo, Degli told reporter Guilherme Cruz that he considered the American’s volume-based boxing readable and questioned the strength of his earlier opposition. He anticipated neutralizing Raposo’s movement and finding a knockout. Those were Degli’s assessments, not established facts about the matchup, and Saturday’s result did not deliver the finish he had predicted.

In the same pre-fight interview, Degli had outlined ambitions to call out former champion Brandon Moreno and move quickly toward contention. The decision instead gave him a loss in his UFC debut while Raposo added another full-distance victory against a fighter whose recent success had largely been built on stoppages.