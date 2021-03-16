Mirko Cro Cop’s Son Could Be Following In His Fathers Footsteps

Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic was once one of the most feared fighters in all of MMA. The Croatian heavyweight went 38-11 before retiring in 2019 after suffering a stroke. His resume contains victories over some of the all-time greats, including Wanderlei Silva, Mark Coleman and Kevin Randleman.

However, while we may not see Cro Cop fight again, there may yet be another fighter to represent the Filipovic name. Cro Kop’s 18-year-old son, Ivan, looks the spitting image of his father. Mirko recently posted images of Ivan and himself on Instagram, with both men sporting impressive physiques.

Ivan Filipovic does not yet have any reported combat experience, amateur or professional. However, he has been training most of his life with his father, which has no doubt left him with an impressive skill set. Cro Cop has previously stated that he is willing to coach his son, should he wish to speak to pursue a career in combat sports.

Speaking to Croatia Week in 2017, Mirko stated the following:

“If his heart is drawn to the sport, he will have my support. He will have, if nothing else, the best coach in the world” (H/T MMA Mania).

Cro Cop fought for a multitude of promotions during his extensive career, including the UFC, Bellator and Rizn. With his fathers work for these companies, as well as the star power of the Filipovic name, would likely see Ivan presented with a variety of opportunities, should he choose to follow in his fathers footsteps.