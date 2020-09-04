Regardless of if episodes are missing or not, fans of the Joe Rogan Experience still faithfully tune in. Recently, fans of the show voiced their concerns over possible censorship. Spotify became the home of the show in a $100 million dollar deal. However, a host of episodes weren’t successfully ported over. Questions also raised about the freedom Rogan has to choose his guests after Miley Cyrus appeared on the show. However, she didn’t disappoint as she roasted Joe, causing a viral moment.

Neither Rogan nor Spotify have commented on the missing episodes to the point. It looks like the platform will continue business as usual, regardless of the missing episodes. In Rogan’s last tweets, he promoted the show via Spotify. Then, he promoted the lastest episode which featured Miley Cryus.

Miley Cyrus ROASTS Joe Rogan

During Miley’s time on the show, she and Rogan watched a clip of Kennedy Davenport. Davenport is a world-famous drag queen, who is known for her expressions and dance moves. In the clip, Rogan questioned what he was watching, stating that all of the dance moves appear to be the same sequence. That’s when Miley clapped back and shut Rogan down.

miley cyrus sinking Joe Rogan is the best thing you'll see on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/FNqZo9d2gG — 𝑳 (@mileyoficially) September 3, 2020

“That’s what I think when I am watching your shows too,” said Miley in regards to Rogan’s comments about Davenport’s repetitive moves. “You know all the same stuff.”

The Missing Episodes

Instead of creating an awkward moment, Rogan embraced the burn and laughed it off. Perhaps there’s nothing to be upset about, interviewing Miley Cyrus on a homegrown $100 million platform.

Regardless of the moment, fans will not forget about the missing episodes. Which, still have yet to be acknowledged by Rogan himself or the higher-ups at Spotify.

Stay tuned to Middle Easy as more details emerge about the missing episodes. Hopefully, it’s not the censorship theory that many fans of JRE are predicting.