Mikuru Asakura vs. Luiz Gustavo Rematch Set For Super RIZIN 6

Mikuru Asakura will face RIZIN lightweight champion Luiz Gustavo in a rematch at Super RIZIN 6 on December 31. RIZIN confirmed the pairing in its November 3 announcement from Nagoya, bringing the two back together seven years and eight months after their first meeting.

The contest is listed at 71 kilograms over three five-minute rounds. Championship status is not settled: Gong Kakutogi’s written report from the announcement says Gustavo requested a title fight, Asakura preferred a non-title matchup and Nobuyuki Sakakibara took the matter away for a final decision. The champion’s participation should not be mistaken for confirmation that his belt is on the line.

Asakura also confirmed the booking in his own written X post on Tuesday, accompanied by a photograph of their faceoff. His brief Japanese message says the fight is set and predicts he will stop his opponent.

RIZIN’s accompanying written caption presents a different meeting between men who were still young contenders the first time: one now holds a championship, while the other has become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The promotion identifies the local show with its new Super RIZIN 6 name, following Tuesday’s outdoor announcement in central Nagoya.

A Different Weight After Their 2019 Meeting

The first matchup took place at RIZIN 15 on April 21, 2019. The promotion’s official Asakura profile records a unanimous decision in his favor after three rounds and identifies that contest as a 68-kilogram match. The newly listed limit is therefore three kilograms heavier than their original agreement.

His latest recorded appearance was also at lightweight, against Shinya Aoki at Super RIZIN 5. RIZIN’s official results table dates that bout to September 10 and records a first-round TKO after two minutes, 39 seconds. That followed the unsuccessful featherweight championship challenge against Razhabali Shaidullaev on the previous New Year’s Eve.

Gong’s report says Asakura cited the presence of established lightweight contenders, including Roberto Satoshi Souza and Shunta Nomura, when explaining why he did not want to move directly into a title fight. It also reports that he remains interested in opponents at featherweight. Those qualifications leave his longer-term divisional plans open.

Gustavo arrives with a title he did not hold in 2019. RIZIN’s official record lists his championship-winning first-round TKO of Ilkhom Nozimov at RIZIN 53 on May 10, with the stoppage coming at 2:08. He had earned that opportunity after stopping Taisei Sakuraba in the second round in March.

That sequence reversed consecutive losses to Satoshi and Nomura. His earlier title attempt against Satoshi ended in a first-round TKO in September 2024; the Nomura bout the following March ended by technical decision. These results explain how Gustavo reached the rematch with a different competitive standing.

The Year-End Show Moves To Vantelin Dome

Super RIZIN 6 is scheduled for Vantelin Dome Nagoya. The current official event notice lists an 11 a.m. opening and 1 p.m. start, both provisional Japan times. Fan-club and RIZIN 100 CLUB ticket access begins at noon on November 4, before the November 22 general sale. The official website also has a separate first-come ticket window from noon to 6 p.m. on November 10, Japan time.

Asakura’s confirmed matchup follows the earlier Nagoya attendance plans. The show also includes the announced Chihiro Suzuki–YA-MAN pairing and Shaidullaev’s featherweight challenger Kyoma Akimoto.