Mike Tyson’s Power Impresses Joe Rogan, The Rock, and More in Latest Video

Mike Tyson is still recognized as one of the scariest and baddest individuals to ever walk the planet Earth. Even though his professional prizefighting career completed over 15 years ago. Tyson has also had one of the most successful post-boxing careers the sport has ever seen. But recently, Mike has been teasing a potential come back to the sport. Although he would only return on an exhibition level. Mike recently put out a video that was just as shocking and scary of him in his heyday. So much so, that it garnered the attention of big-time analysts and celebs.

At the age of 53, it’s safe to say that Tyson’s goal isn’t to compete against Tyson Fury for world titles. But, he did speak with Atlanta rapper T.I on Instagram Live and stated that he would like to return to the boxing ring soon. Even if the 3 or 4 round bout was an exhibition for charity.

Mike Tyson Shows Off Power in New Video

Of course, that made fans excited to see “Iron Mike” compete again. Honestly, it’s a sight to see anytime Mike puts on the gloves and displays his trademark speed and strength. Tyson rips hooks to the body that sounds like gunshots through a headset on Call of Duty. What’s even scarier is that Mike still has the power.

The power sounds eerily equivalent to Tyson thirty years ago. Which garnered the attention of stars like The Rock, Joe Rogan, Vinny Paz, and more. Rogan even shared the video with his own Instagram account.

“OH S**t!!! Don’t get me excited about this!!!.” wrote Rogan on Instagram.

The Rock said this!

“My brother you got me ready to run thru a MF wall now. To the gym I go.”

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov responded with:

“Can’t believe, this is another level.”

Legend Muhammad Ali also praises Tyson:

This is awesome! #GOAT

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo said this:

You the best uncle @miketyson 🥇🥇🥇

Chael Sonnen praises Mike Tyson:

Lots in this. Mikes ability to turn his hips is unmatched. Even when drill was over me “shadowed” it 1 more time. He contacted me about SUG, I thought he was kidding. Now I think I need to calling him back. https://t.co/Qdrq4yQAkQ — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 2, 2020

Making a Comeback

If everything goes how Tyson plans, he will eventually step inside of the ring again. And, whoever is brave enough to face him will still have to deal with this speed. Power, quickness, and elite-level defense is going to make it tough for anyone who steps in front of Mike to make it past a few minutes.

Good luck.