Mike Rodriguez was involved in one of the most controversial bouts in recent UFC history against Ed Herman. During their fight at UFC Vegas 10, Rodriguez landed a clean strike that the referee deemed to be a low blow. As a veteran of the sport, Herman played off strike as a strike below the belt. With time to recover, Herman was eventually able to secure a kimura submission victory over Rodriguez in the 3rd rob. Many fans screamed robbery after witnessing the poor refereeing, however, Rodriguez is choosing to move on after the controversial loss.

Rodriguez poured it on heavy as he lighting up Herman on the feet throughout the majority of the fight. Then, he blasted Ed with a powerful knee that crippled Herman and sat him down on the canvas. The referee deemed the strike to be a low blow, which allowed Herman as much time as he needed to recover from the devastating strike.

Rodriguez Speaks on Decision Loss

The color commentary team was in awe as well as the fans who witnessed the ref’s poor judgment. Once Herman was able to gather himself, he subsequently won the fight via submission. Now that the smoke has cleared, Rodriguez spoke about the controversial decision during an interview.

🎥 "Me as a fighter I'm like you know, I accepted it, it happened, I lost the fight, I'm moving on." – @mrodmma discusses the controversial low-blow call against Ed Herman at #UFCVegas10 with @jimmysmithmma and whether he and his team will be challenging the ruling 👊 pic.twitter.com/AFCiaQikrX — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 14, 2020

“Me as a fighter I’m like you know, I accepted it, it happened, I lost the fight, I’m moving on.,” said Rodriguez. ” I don’t know (about trying to overturn the decision.) Tyson, my manager was all on it. I guess for the kimura, he had his foot in the fence. I didn’t see that too. It was all new to me.”

Overturning the Loss

Even UFC President Dana White agreed that the decision was one of the worst he’s ever seen in UFC history. He stated, “That kid wins by knockout, technical knockout and loses the fight. One of the worst things I’ve ever seen. Disgusting.”

Should Rodriguez try to appeal the loss with the Nevada State Athletic Commission?