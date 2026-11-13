Mike Perry Appears In UFC Anti-Doping Test History With One 2026 Session

Mike Perry has appeared in the UFC Anti-Doping program’s 2026 testing history, with one test session listed beside his name. The official database provides a concrete update on his testing activity, although it is not a fight announcement or a published account of contract terms.

The table was marked as updated on November 13 at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, equivalent to 4 p.m. UTC. Perry’s entry appears under the current calendar year, rather than among the archived records from his earlier stint with the promotion.

What The Testing Record Establishes

The program’s figures count test sessions, not every individual sample collected. Consequently, the number beside an athlete’s name should not be read as a count of separate urine or blood samples.

Perry’s row gives a year and a session total. It does not identify the collection date, substances screened for, laboratory findings or a future opponent. Nor does the database provide a timetable for his next appearance. Those details cannot be established from the single entry.

Andy Hickey drew attention to the update in a November 13 post at 4:07 p.m. UTC and interpreted it as Perry returning to the UFC. Championship Rounds amplified that interpretation at 6:25 p.m., crediting Hickey. Neither written post included a named matchup, event date or direct contract announcement from the promotion.

Latest update from UFC anti doping went live today. Mike Perry is back in the UFC. pic.twitter.com/zr2H6j2Pm7 — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) November 13, 2026

The UFC’s published anti-doping policy applies to athletes who have executed promotional agreements and accepted its requirements. Its scope also expressly addresses athletes returning under an existing or new agreement. That connection explains the significance of the entry without revealing Perry’s individual contractual paperwork.

Testing can take place both in and out of competition, and the administrator can require a sample at any time and place from athletes under its authority. Appearing in the annual figures therefore does not mean an athlete has already competed on a UFC card during that year.

This follows MiddleEasy’s October 20 coverage of Perry’s decision to move on from BKFC and pursue MMA. That report did not identify a finalized promotion, opponent or return date. The November testing entry is a separate development, not confirmation that any of those previously unspecified arrangements have been announced.

Perry’s original UFC run began against Hyun Gyu Lim in August 2016. The promotion’s historical athlete record lists seven wins and eight defeats across that stint, ending with a three-round unanimous-decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez on April 10, 2021. He made 15 appearances during those nearly five years with the promotion.

The policy treats different types of return differently. Section 5.7.2 generally specifies one month of testing availability for athletes returning after UFC-initiated inactivity, with an automatic short-notice replacement waiver under section 5.7.6. Section 5.7.3 instead provides 180 days after athlete-initiated inactivity or retirement, requires written notice of the athlete’s intention to compete again, and allows exceptional exemptions.

The table does not identify which category would apply to Perry or whether an exemption exists. Assigning him a mandatory six-month wait, or calculating an earliest fight date from this update, would go beyond what the public records establish.