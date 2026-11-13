Mike Perry Re-Signs With UFC, Manager Malki Kawa Announces

Mike Perry is headed back to the UFC, according to a November 13 announcement from his manager Malki Kawa. Kawa confirmed the signing in the written caption of an Instagram post shared with Perry’s account, turning an afternoon of return speculation into a direct announcement from the fighter’s camp.

The development comes more than five years after Perry’s last appearance for the promotion. His original run ended in April 2021, before a move into bare-knuckle boxing made him one of that sport’s most recognizable names.

Malki Kawa Announces Mike Perry’s UFC Return

Kawa’s caption delivered the central update without naming an opponent or a comeback date:

“Mike Perry has re-signed to the @ufc.”

The manager also promoted Perry’s return to the octagon using his King of Violence nickname. The written announcement did not disclose the number of fights in the agreement, financial terms or a weight division. Those details should not be inferred from the signing itself.

Earlier Friday, MiddleEasy reported Perry’s appearance in the UFC Anti-Doping testing history. The official 2026 table lists one test session beside his name and carries a November 13 update. That entry was evidence of testing activity, rather than a published contract announcement; Kawa’s subsequent statement supplies the separate confirmation from Perry’s management.

The database counts sessions, not individual samples. It does not publish a future opponent, a collection date or an eligibility ruling beside Perry’s entry. A return date cannot be calculated simply by treating that single listing as the start of a prescribed waiting period.

Ariel Helwani separately reported the signing on Friday, citing Kawa, and said he had been told no date was set for Perry’s first fight back. That distinction leaves the new deal confirmed by management without turning it into an announced bout.

Mike Perry has re-signed with the UFC, per his manager Malki Kawa. His last fight in the organization was in April 2021. No date set yet for his first fight back, I’m told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 13, 2026

Another UFC Chapter After His Bare-Knuckle Run

Perry compiled seven wins and eight losses across 15 appearances during his first UFC stint. The promotion’s historical bout list begins with his first-round stoppage of Hyun Gyu Lim at UFC 202 in August 2016 and ends with his three-round unanimous-decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez on April 10, 2021.

His wins included knockout finishes over Danny Roberts, Jake Ellenberger and Alex Reyes, plus decisions against Paul Felder, Alex Oliveira and Mickey Gall. The same record shows defeats to established welterweights including Vicente Luque, Geoff Neal, Donald Cerrone and Tim Means. Four of those UFC victories came by stoppage, with three decided by the judges. That first chapter provided both the breakthrough performances and difficult matchups that preceded his departure.

Perry later beat former UFC names Luke Rockhold, Michael Page, Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens in BKFC. His work there included winning the promotion’s King of Violence title, a very different competitive chapter from his earlier welterweight appearances inside the octagon.

He also returned to MMA outside the UFC in 2026. A second-round corner stoppage gave him victory over Nate Diaz in May, while his August appearance against late replacement Brandon Jenkins ended in a first-round defeat after a shoulder injury. Kawa’s new announcement therefore concerns a promotional return, not Perry’s first MMA fight since leaving the UFC.