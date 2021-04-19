Mike Perry Releases Jake Paul Sparring Video After Claims Of Him Being ‘Light Work’

With Jake Paul coming off a big win over Ben Askren, people have been questioning what could be next for the YouTube boxer. Mike Perry has offered himself for the task, and has shared some footage of the two sparring in the gym as proof of what kind of fight it would be.

Perry has not had an easy time inside the UFC Octagon as of late. He has gone 3-7 since the last time he was on a winning streak, back in 2017, with his last bout being a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez earlier this month.

As for the younger Paul brother, he is fresh off of the third bout of his pro boxing career. He brutally knocked out Olympic wrestler and former UFC fighter Ben Askren, finishing him in the first round of their Triller bout.

Mike Perry Wants Jake Paul

Following this win, several MMA fighters have volunteered themselves to be next for Jake Paul, with everyone ranging from Dillon Danis to even BJ Penn volunteering. Now Mike Perry can be added to that list.

Posting to Twitter, Dustin Poirier called for a bout with the YouTuber and UFC welterweight, something that Mike seemed down for. However Jake responded to this, by sharing a video of the time the two of them sparred, with Mike saying that Jake got the better of him.

“He was light work In his own words “you kicked my a—” I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober”

He was light work In his own words “you kicked my ass” I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober https://t.co/SnkbdjidMb pic.twitter.com/QXk9hjYGQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

This prompted a response from Perry, who wanted to defend his honor against the YouTube boxer. Posting to his own Twitter, “Platinum” says that while Jake got the better of him in the early goings, he finished the last two rounds of their sparring session on top.

“I was asking @jakepaul and his team to help me be great. We sparred 6 rounds. The 5th and the 6th rounds were my best rounds. He caught me at first then I made the adjustments. Showed up to spar just me my girl and my baby.”

I was asking @jakepaul and his team to help me be great. We sparred 6 rounds. The 5th and the 6th rounds were my best rounds. He caught me at first then I made the adjustments. Showed up to spar just me my girl and my baby. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

Perry then followed this up with a lengthier post on Instagram, where he shared a video of some of the actual sparring done between he and Paul. Further, he explained with Jake that there was no risk involved with the bout he took, and that fighting Mike would be a big step up.

“The only clip we got. Go ahead and post some @jakepaul , I took your best shots and walked you down all day. We all know I’m not hard to hit but I’m gonna focus on that now. You know there was no danger in boxing a wrestler last night and you gave me a chance to punch you in the face (and I did) and I respected it but you mistook that and that’s my fault. I show up with my girl and baby so I don’t bring drama. I show up and fight. I was a fan after you sparred me. You showed heart and you’re already successful and you seemed to have a strong team (power in numbers) but you’re a spoiled brat and I’m rich in life. You’re broke with a bunch of fake yes men around you that you pay for. I don’t fuck with nobody and all the money in the world can’t make you real like me.”

