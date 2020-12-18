Mike Perry Wishes to Earn Nate Diaz Fight for Christmas

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has Nate Diaz on his Christmas list. The “platinum” one has been vocal on social media about wanting to secure big money fights. As well as continuing to hone in on his craft and get better every step of the way. On numerous occasions, Perry has taken a disrespectful route on calling out both Nick and Nate Diaz. This time, Perry took to social media to simply wish he could fight Diaz for Christmas.

Perry on a Potential Diaz Matchup

Diaz vs Perry would more than likely be the biggest payday in “Platinum” Mike’s career if it were to happen. However, Diaz tends to only fight when the stakes are high, the opponent is popular, and the cash is flowing. In the past, Perry spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN and said how he would easily dismantle Nate Diaz.

“I think he’s (Nate Diaz) a skinny, weak little f**k like Mickey Gall. I mean, I respect what he’s done in the sport. He plays the guard game in jiu-jitsu, he thinks he can box with that little weak-a** punches he’s got, little salt and pepper punches. He doesn’t stand a chance to hit me hard enough,” said Perry.

Perry Asks for Diaz This Christmas

Seemingly in the holiday spirit, this time Perry took to social media to wish for a fight against Nate.

On some real (weird) shit, wish I could fight @NateDiaz209 for Christmas — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 16, 2020

“On some real (weird) s**t, wish I could fight @NateDiaz209 for Christmas,” wrote Perry on Twitter.

Making the Fight

At the moment, the chances of the fight happening are slim to none. Particularly due to Diaz seeming like he has no current desires to fight anytime soon. However, if the UFC made the fight happen, there’s no doubt that the matchup would be a stand-and-trade classic.

Perry seemingly has a feud with every welterweight on the planet. Perhaps if Nate finds Mike to be a big enough opponent, he’ll take the bait and Perry will get his holiday wish.