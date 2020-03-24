Mike Perry Says He Could ‘Easily Be Champ’ In Any Division Below Welterweight

Mike Perry Believes He Could Be Champ Anywhere Below Welterweight

Mike Perry has not had the most impressive run so far in the UFC. Regardless, he feels that he could be champion, if only he could cut a bit more weight.

Perry is something of a fan favorite inside the sport of MMA. He is eccentric and goofy, but everybody knows that when he comes around, something interesting is going to happen. Even if he has been known to cross the line at times.

When it comes to performances inside the Octagon, Perry has had a mixed bag of results. There have been times where he has looked really impressive, like with his win over Paul Felder. On the other hand, there are other fights where he did not look so great, like his last two losses to Vicente Luque, and Geoff Neal.

Mike Perry has a simple explanation for these up and down performances: his opponents are just too big. In fact, as he explained in a recent tweet, he thinks that if he were able to fight at any weight below 170lb, he would be champion.

“I could easily be champ if I could fight in any weight class lower than welterweight but I got too much power to get down there with you little guys”

Although his confidence is staggering, it seems hard to believe that Perry could beat the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Then again, a 125lb version of Platinum might be able to wipe the floor with Joseph Benavidez or Deiveson Figueiredo. Too bad he is just too powerful to make that weight.

All joking aside, there has been times where Mike Perry seems to have some elite-level talent. If the size of his opponents is really an issue, he would perhaps benefit from a potential 165lb division, instead.