Mike Perry Issues A Public Apology, Says He’ll Never Use The N-Word Again

Combat sports and MMA especially can be cesspools for all sorts of dangerous groups and ideas alongside the wildest conspiracy theories you’ll ever see.

Sometimes this darker part of the sport is reflected on the big stage when the UFC or well-known professional fighters use their platforms to promote dangerous ideas or say some despicable things.

The most serious cases are when the likes of Tito Ortiz relay Qanon conspiracies with their platform. In the case of Mike Perry though, we might just be faced with a man who needs to take accountability for his words.

Perry is noteworthy for being an action fighter and a fan-favorite. But one of the constant flaws he has is his repeated use of the n-word on camera and on social media.

Many fans have already noticed this behavior and asked Perry to change but to no avail. He’s also been recently involved in a domestic violence case regarding his ex-wife.

Perry has defended his use of the n-word many times in the past. With time, this story became more of an internet meme than anything. But it seems Mike Perry has had a change of heart.

He recently posted a message on Twitter to apologize for his use of the n-word and said that he would never use it again.

“I know some won’t care but some might appreciate this. This is for my son and me as a son to be different than my father. Also black history month I would like to apologize for any time I ever said n***a , plain and simple you won’t hear it from me anymore. #NoDisrespect”

I know some won’t care but some might appreciate this. This is for my son and me as a son to be different than my father. Also black history month I would like to apologize for any time I ever said n***a , plain and simple you won’t hear it from me anymore. #NoDisrespect — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 1, 2021

It is true that Perry and his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez recently became the parents of a little boy (Ocean) on January 6. This life-changing event might be the cause behind Perry’s willingness to be a better man.

His last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means at UFC 255, Perry had missed weight before the bout and had to forfeit 30% of his purse to his opponent.