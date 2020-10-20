There have been some serious accusations made against the UFC’s Mike Perry, by his ex-girlfriend Danielle Nickerson. Before these reports fully emerge, he decided to address these things head on.

For a while, “Platinum” Mike Perry was synonymous with his girlfriend at the time, the “Platinum Princess.” Memes were made of the two, as you could regularly see Danielle dancing with Mike on their way to the Octagon before his fights. Of course since then, both people have gone their separate ways, with Mike going on to find a new lady (and cornerperson), and now the two are even expecting their first child.

Mike Perry Addresses Accusations

It was recently reported that Danielle Nickerson was looking to reach out to media outlets in an attempt to reveal a darker side to her relationship with Mike Perry. She said that he had mentally and physically abused her, and that she was ready to expose the world to who he is really is. However before that could happen, Mike released a statement to his social media to address the situation before her side of the story comes out.

“It’s come to my attention that a media organization will be running a story in reference to a past issue with my ex wife. I would like to address this here and now. First and foremost I did not put my hands on my ex at any point in our short term marriage. Secondly, I have already admitted to having an issue with alcohol and I have been a part of an intensive rehab program that was able to help address not only that but also helped me with anger management. After the completion of the course I have realized that I have said some things in the past that do not put me and what I stand for in the best of light and for that I apologize. I am now in a loving relationship where I am looking forward and excited to welcoming my first born. I’m hopeful my ex can move on and find peace as I have.”

The story has not quite come out, on Danielle Nickerson’s version of events, but Mike Perry seems adamant that nothing happened. Time will tell how things shake out here, but these types of situations are always messy and difficult to dissect.