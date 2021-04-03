Mike Goldberg Will No Longer Be A Part Of The Bellator Commentary Team

One of the most iconic voices in the sport of MMA, Mike Goldberg has been a constant presence in the sport over the past 20 years.

Goldberg called multiple fights side by side with Joe Rogan for the UFC, with the two men become true mainstays of the organisation. In 2017 the UFC parted ways with Goldberg. However, he was instantly snapped up by the UFC’s main rival, Bellator.

For Bellator he became a mainstay in their commentary team, calling many of their major events. However, it appears that Goldberg’s time with Bellator is now at an end. Speaking with the New York Post, Bellator president Scott Coker stated the following:

“Mike Goldberg is not going to be part of the mix moving forward. But I think we had a great run with Mike, and the door’s always going to be open.”

‘Big’ John McCarthy, Mauro Ranallo and Josh Thomson will now be the primary commentary trio for Bellator events moving on. McCarthy is of course a much-celebrated former referee, who played a major role in the formation of MMA’s early rules. Thompson is a former fighter who featured in some of the greatest bouts in MMA history. And Mauro Ranallo is a well-renowned commentator who also features on much of Showtime’s boxing coverage.

Goldberg is now a free agent and will no doubt be in high demand. One FC, LFA and BKFC may all be options for the iconic commentator moving on with his career.