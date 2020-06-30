Dustin Poirier has been entertaining UFC fans for what seems like an eternity. And, as each fight progresses, Dustin earns more fans by his willingness to leave it all in the octagon. Poirier has given the UFC a countless supply of timeless wars. Now, Dustin’s coach Mike Brown believes that its time Poirier is rewarded by the UFC with a million-dollar payday.

UFC Vegas 4

Poirier collided with Dan Hooker in a back-and-forth Fight of the Year candidate. During the UFC Vegas 4 headliner last night, Dustin was able to defeat Hooker by decision in a major way. The matchup featured everything a fight fan could ask for. Phonebooth boxing, a brawling slugfest, scrambles, and high-level grappling exchanges.

After the fight, fans on social media voiced that the bout would definitely win the fight of the night. In fact, In the opinions of many, it was the greatest fight of 2020. Looking back on Poirier’s career, he’s always been involved in exciting fights. Regardless if he won or lost the match.

Mike Brown on Dustin Poirier

Now that Dustin has given so much of himself to the UFC, his coach Mike Brown believes it’s time for a million-dollar payday for Poirier. Brown spoke about his thoughts on Poirier on The Luke Thomas Show via Sirius XM.

🔊No matter which opponent is next for Dustin Poirier, @mikebrownmma explains why he thinks "The Diamond" has earned a big payday for his next fight #TLTS 👊💰@lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/Uecc9e72RL — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) June 30, 2020

“Every fight is wild. There’s never a boring minute. I think he deserves a million-dollar payday,” said Brown on the Luke Thomas Show.

As the conversation progressed, both Brown and Thomas discussed the overall scope of Dustin’s career. Thomas asked Brown his thoughts on how much longer Poirier can continue to fight with such volume in long, drug out wars.

Dustin’s Next Opponent

Brown agreed that Poirier has been involved in too many slugfests. However, he also believes that theory is the very reason that Poirier should be paid handsomely for his next bout.

Ideally, Coach Brown would like to see Dustin face Justin Gaethje next. However, as an interim titleholder, more than likely Just will be facing Khabib.

Regardless of whoever is next for Poirier, hopefully, he is paid nicely for his fight style and services.