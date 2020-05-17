UFC on ESPN 8 Results: Miguel Baeza Stiffens Matt Brown In Round 2 (Highlights)

Miguel Baeza Finishes Brown With Vicious KO

Rising welterweight prospect Miguel Baeza scores an impressive win over UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown in round 2 earlier tonight (Sat., May 16, 2020) from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

That was quite a fight as Brown started the match with fire and ended up hurting Baeza with a vicious combination. Baeza keeps his calm and returns with heavy hands that dropped “Immortal” to the canvas. In the second round, Baeza caught Brown with a ruthless left-hand counter that sent Brown to the canvas. Baeza followed up with one final punch before the referee Jason Herzog stepped in to stop the action.

Official score: Miguel Baeza def. Matt Brown via second-round KO (R2, 0:18)

Check the highlights below: