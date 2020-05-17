UFC on ESPN 8 Results: Miguel Baeza Stiffens Matt Brown In Round 2 (Highlights)

Miguel Baeza Finishes Brown With Vicious KO
Rising welterweight prospect Miguel Baeza scores an impressive win over UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown in round 2 earlier tonight (Sat., May 16, 2020) from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
That was quite a fight as Brown started the match with fire and ended up hurting Baeza with a vicious combination. Baeza keeps his calm and returns with heavy hands that dropped “Immortal” to the canvas. In the second round, Baeza caught Brown with a ruthless left-hand counter that sent Brown to the canvas. Baeza followed up with one final punch before the referee Jason Herzog stepped in to stop the action.
Official score: Miguel Baeza def. Matt Brown via second-round KO (R2, 0:18)
Check the highlights below:
𝙎𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙂! #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/6P9HPAScR2
— UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2020
BAEZA RETURNS FIRE! 😱@Thunder92Baeza 𝙎𝙏𝙐𝙉𝙎 Brown late in RD1. #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/FPvKB5j9wv
— UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2020
FLORIDA REPRESENT! 🌴
👊 @Thunder92Baeza makes a STATEMENT early RD2!
Watch now ➡️ LIVE on @ESPN #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/OOPnFmEpt3
— UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2020
More @Bisping cam please! 😂 #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/qnXydbbpLA
— UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2020