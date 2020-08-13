Heading into this weekend’s UFC 252 PPV event, the co-main event between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera is arguably more anticipated than the main event title fight. Ahead of the contest, UFC bantamweight champ Mieha Tate gives her thoughts on what makes O’Malley so special.

During her time in the sport, Tate was one of the most popular fighters in the women’s side of MMA. She was something of a pioneer for WMMA, and her rivalry with Ronda Rousey goes down as one of the most intense in the sport. Even now, as she works as ONE Championships’ Vice President, she does great work in helping to find the next big talent, that she can help bring into the organization and foster.

Miesha Tate Says Sean O’Malley Represents MMA’s Next Evolution

Even though Miesha Tate is no longer competing in MMA, she still very much has her finger on the pulse of what is going on in the sport. Therefore she naturally is aware how popular up and coming bantamweight star Suga’ Sean O’Malley is becoming. Speaking on her radio show ahead of his UFC 252 fight with Marlon Vera, she explained what she thinks is so special about him.

He’s the next generation,” Tate said. “He’s putting more into it than just ‘Train harder not smarter,’ you know what I mean? That was the old school way to do it. Everybody just trained and fought every day. You see the evolution of the sport continue to grow, and I think Sean O’Malley is that next step. He’s the next level. He’s figuring it out. He’s meditating, he’s probably doing yoga, doing all these extra things that are helping him be a complete person, and a completely different kind of fighter. “I just think he’s unique,” Tate continued. “He has a refreshing fighting style. He fights with careless abandonment, yet he’s calculated and he has a system to the madness. But he’s unpredictable, and he’s fun, and he can knock people out, and he has great interviews, and he stands out. I mean, his hair, his tattoos, his personality, he just feels like somebody you want to be invested in. Somebody you want to care about. And people do. “He’s fun, and he’s exhilarating, and he’s all the things that you would want in a potential start. I think that’s what we see in the making here, that’s what makes him so interesting,” Miesha Tate concluded. “He’s got a catchy name, he’s got a refreshing style of fighting. He’s just a fun fighter to watch.”

🔊 "He's all the things that you would want in a potential star," @MieshaTate and @RyanMcKinnell talk about what makes Sean O'Malley so great and discuss what they want next for him if he gets a win at #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/lKNhN5dDz0 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) August 12, 2020

Of course Sean O’Malley has his toughest test to date in his next fight. However Miesha Tate brings up some good points, as he seems to be on a rocket to the stars, provided he can get things done on Saturday night.