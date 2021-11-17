Miesha Tate: ‘I Know I Have What It Takes To Beat Ronda Rousey’

Miesha Tate is still holding onto that dream of fighting Ronda Rousey a third time.

Rousey holds two submission finishes over Tate. In their first encounter back in 2012, Rousey secured the first-round armbar to capture the Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Title. Rousey retained her UFC 135-pound gold in the 2013 rematch with Tate, securing a third-round armbar finish.

Miesha Tate Wants Third Fight With Ronda Rousey

During an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Tate admitted that she’s been thinking about Rousey as of late and she hopes that they can fight again.

“It was just one of those things I was thinking about when you talk about long-term goals. I know she’s retired and she just had a baby. That’s all fine and dandy but man, it would be a dream come true if she came back and I could fight her one more time. I know I have what it takes to beat Ronda Rousey. “She knew part of the kryptonite for me in my former relationship was causing the rift between him [Bryan Caraway] and I, so that everything was unstable in the personal life. Having the rivalry and the extra pressure of somebody that you’re with day in and day out was such a detriment to me that I think I went into those fights so congested in my mind. I really wasn’t able to be just fighting her. I was also fighting myself, I was also fighting my relationship, I was also fighting all these extenuating circumstances.”

Tate is back in the saddle after retiring back in 2016. Her comeback fight was a success, defeating Marion Reneau via third-round TKO. Tate will take on Ketlen Vieira this Saturday (Nov. 20) in the main event of UFC Vegas 43.

As for Rousey, she has remained retired from the MMA world. Rousey moved on to WWE where she had a solid, albeit brief run.