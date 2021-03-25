Miesha Tate Ends Retirement, Set to Fight Marion Reneau in UFC Return

Miesha Tate is making a comeback to competing inside of the cage. Furthermore, Tate will return to the UFC to fight for the first time since 2016.

Tate will face Marion Reneau in her return fight this summer on July 17th. Ironically, the return of Tate to the octagon will also serve as the retirement fight for Reneau. At the moment, the location and placement of the fight on the future card are unknown.

Miesha Tate Return to the UFC

News of the fight was confirmed by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) has decided to make a comeback. She will fight Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) on July 17, who actually tells ESPN that will be her retirement fight. Tate's career resumes, as Reneau puts a bow on hers. https://t.co/4t2l8xBd0Z — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 24, 2021

Alongside the report, the publication also shared a text message from Tate showing her excitement for returning to MMA.

“My heart is full of passion, the fire has been lit!” Tate told ESPN via text message. “The sport has been calling for me, it’s time I answer.”

Tate left the UFC on a two-fight losing streak. But before that, she captured the UFC women’s bantamweight championship in a fight against Holly Holm at UFC 196 which earned her comeback of the year honors in 2016.

A host of events kept Tate busy in the interim such as giving birth to a child. As well as a radio show and working with ONE Championship.

Reneau on Retiring

Reneau was also excited for the opportunity to face Tate as she rides off into the sunset. As the final fight of her UFC contract, she detailed her reasoning for hanging up the gloves.

“I knew that my last fight would be when I was 43 or 44 years old,” Reneau said. “Granted, I feel amazing. I feel the best I’ve ever felt. But there just comes a time when I feel it’s time to move on and in my mind, I always knew I would finish out my contract and that was going to be it. “I can’t think of a better situation, just because I like to say I grew up watching Miesha. She was one of my first idols when I started fighting. I used to dream about fighting her, and now it’s coming to pass in what happens to be my last hoorah.”

Are fans excited for the return of Miesha Tate?