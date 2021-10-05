Miesha Tate: Aspen Ladd’s Coach Is The Only Coward In This Conversation

Miesha Tate has been in a war of words with Aspen Ladd’s coach, Jim West.

Tate was critical of Ladd’s recent missed weight fiasco. Ladd was supposed to meet Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38. Plans went awry when Ladd missed weight and was shaking on the scale. It was a sight that is all too familiar to fans whenever Ladd weighs in. The fight ended up being canceled.

Miesha Tate was none too pleased and accused Ladd of trying to cheat the scale.

It’s one thing to miss weight, it’s another thing to try and cheat the scale and use every excuse in the book to not weigh in properly. Everyone saw you cheat and still came in a lb over. I bet you were every bit of 139. https://t.co/VyOWcfTMCv — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 3, 2021

West fired back at Tate and called her a “coward.”

Please try and stand still, with hands in the air while dehydrated, dizzy, and nauseous all while trying to hold yourself because you are bleeding. You better hope you never have to fight Aspen. Oh wait you probably won’t you coward — Jim west (@Jwestgold15) October 3, 2021

During an edition of the Throwing Down podcast with Renee Paquette, Tate responded to West.

“He’s the only coward in this whole conversation. Aspen’s not a coward, I’m not a coward. She clearly struggles and doesn’t have a good support system around her to help her make this weight. One of her coaches, maybe they should advise her. She’s ranked number three right now. Let me put this in perspective, she could be fighting for the title next. She definitely would’ve been next in line had she had this win. But there’s really nobody else besides her at ‘135 to fight Amanda [Nunes] right now. So, why not go to ‘145? It’s a division that needs a lot of anyways and Amanda’s there too. You’re guaranteed that. I don’t know why her coaches are saying, ‘no it’s a good idea. You should still keep killing yourself to make ‘135.’ Where’s her team? Where’s the support?”

Tate made a successful return to the Octagon earlier this year, stopping Marion Reneau. She hopes to eventually make her way back into title contention.

As for Ladd, she’ll need to figure something out with the weight-cutting issues. Many believe she’s on the verge of a title opportunity but can’t be relied upon to make weight without incident.