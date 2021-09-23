Miesha Tate Catches COVID-19, Ketlen Vieira Bout Delayed

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate was expected to have her second fight since coming out of retirement, against Ketlen Vieira. However this October main event has been delayed after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans were undeniably excited to see Tate return after having been retired for five years. She was successful in her first fight back, beating Marion Reneau by TKO in the third round, and immediately putting her back in talks for title contention.

She was set to take one step closer to that in her October 18th main event bout against Ketlen Vieira. However according to reports, she has tested positive for COVID-19, delaying this bout to a date that has not been selected at the time of writing.

Miesha Tate vs Ketlen Vieira Delayed

Fans of Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira are no doubt disappointed to hear that this fight is being delayed. However this seems to be the right bout for both parties, so it is good to hear that the UFC’s plan is to keep them paired up, instead of trying to find someone else for Ketlen to fight in the meantime.

Miesha is looking to get her second win in a row since coming out of retirement on the back of two straight losses. As for Ketlen, she is in need of a big win after going 1-2 in her last three, and a victory over the former champ would certainly do that for her, being her biggest victory to date.

Hopefully it will not be too long before Miesha Tate vs Ketlen Vieira gets rescheduled, even if it is not put as the main event again. It is also going to be interesting to see if the UFC finds another bout from the card in October to make an intriguing main event.