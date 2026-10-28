Michel Pereira Reportedly Signs With Korean Zombie’s Z Fight Night

Michel Pereira has reportedly found a new promotion after his UFC departure. Brazilian journalist Laerte Viana reported on October 27 that the middleweight signed with Z Fight Night, the South Korean organization led by former UFC featherweight title challenger Chan Sung Jung, better known as the Korean Zombie. Viana identified December as the planned debut month.

The report concerns a new contract, not a completed fight or a return to the UFC. Viana’s original written announcement did not identify an opponent, disclose the agreement’s length or name a specific event. Those details should not be inferred from his post.

A Korean report identifies a December opponent

Separate reporting from MK Sports journalist Kang Dae-ho on October 28 identifies Hwang In-su as Pereira’s opponent at ZFN 05. That report places the event at Incheon Samsan World Gymnasium on December 19. The matchup remains a reported booking rather than an independently confirmed promotion announcement; the distinction matters while the public card is still taking shape.

Tem furo novo para vocês! Após sete anos no UFC, Michel Pereira já definiu seu próximo passo: ele assinou com o Z Fight Night, evento do ex-UFC Chang Sung Jung, o Zumbi Coreano, com estreia prevista para dezembro. E aí, vão acompanhar o brasileiro? pic.twitter.com/xLTeYtJWQL — Laerte Viana (@laertevianamma) October 27, 2026

A move to South Korea would reconnect Pereira with an important stage of his pre-UFC career. Kang describes three consecutive Road FC victories before the Brazilian entered the Octagon. The report also identifies Hwang as a former Road FC middleweight champion who competed on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2025, giving the prospective matchup a connection to both organizations. Kang credits Pereira with ten wins across sixteen UFC appearances.

Kang additionally reports that Pereira’s representatives explored an agreement with Croatia’s FNC and that improved compensation was a priority in discussions about returning to Korea. Those reported negotiations do not establish what ZFN ultimately agreed to pay him. Neither the signing post nor the Korean report supplies a publicly verified final ZFN contract figure.

The recent UFC results behind the move

Pereira’s most recent UFC appearance was a three-round unanimous-decision loss to Shara Magomedov on June 27. Before that, he beat Zachary Reese by split decision in February, briefly interrupting a difficult sequence. Kyle Daukaus had knocked him out in 43 seconds the previous August, following defeats against Abus Magomedov and Anthony Hernandez. Those results leave him with one victory in his last five appearances, rather than a winning streak entering the reported transfer.

That downturn followed three straight first-round finishes against Andre Petroski, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Ihor Potieria. The latter two victories came by submission, while Petroski was stopped with strikes. His earlier UFC wins also included decisions over Khaos Williams and Santiago Ponzinibbio, illustrating that his successful stretch was not limited to one method of winning.

The promotion’s written fight history dates his Octagon debut to May 2019, when he knocked out Danny Roberts. Its current athlete page labels him as not fighting and lists a 32-15 professional record. The new report therefore follows a documented inactive UFC roster status, not an announcement that he remains booked for another Octagon appearance.

ZFN’s own website describes its purpose as developing South Korea’s MMA market. Its upcoming-events section currently identifies Z-Fight Night 5, while its fighter directory includes Hwang. That public listing provides organizational context but does not itself confirm Pereira’s contract or their pairing. The organization uses the final letter of the alphabet to express its ambition to become a leading domestic league.