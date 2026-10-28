Michał Hir Replaces Steven Krt Against Oskar Szczepaniak At KSW 123

KSW has changed Oskar Szczepaniak’s opponent for its November 21 show in Szczecin. Michał Hir steps into a 79-kilogram catchweight contest after Steven Krt withdrew with a knee injury, the promotion announced on October 28. The adjustment keeps the Polish welterweight on the Enea Arena card rather than leaving him without a fight.

The Polish-language announcement lists Szczepaniak at 7-3 and Hir at 5-1. All five of the replacement’s professional victories have come by knockout, including three first-round finishes. He has competed professionally since 2024 and also won a bare-knuckle tournament before this opportunity. KSW has not announced any further medical details about Krt’s injury.

Two Fighters Looking To Get Back To Winning Ways

For Szczepaniak, this booking ends a lengthy stretch away from competition. His official fight history places his last appearance at KSW 109 on August 9, 2025, when Daniel Skibiński submitted him with a second-round rear-naked choke. That followed a first-round stoppage loss to Tymoteusz Łopaczyk in March of the same year, making the upcoming return a chance to halt consecutive defeats.

The 27-year-old’s earlier KSW run included decision victories over Raimondas Krilavičius and Adrian Zieliński, plus first-round knockouts of Adrian Gralak and Michał Gniady. Those results show experience both finishing opponents and completing the distance. His promotion profile lists him at 183 centimeters, compared with the 173 centimeters recorded for his new opponent.

Szczepaniak also brings an extensive amateur foundation to the matchup. KSW credits him with 36 amateur MMA wins and medals from international jiu-jitsu competitions, giving his preparation a different background from Hir’s professional knockout-heavy record.

Hir, 26, is preparing for his second appearance in the organization rather than a promotional debut. His first came against Mateusz Wieczorek at KSW 118 in Kalisz on May 16. The official record identifies a unanimous-decision defeat, the only loss on his professional ledger. This assignment gives him a route to his first KSW victory against someone already familiar with the promotion’s cage.

Where The Change Fits On KSW 123

The current event listing schedules the replacement bout for three five-minute rounds. Above it, Adrian Bartosiński defends the welterweight championship against Tymoteusz Łopaczyk, while Valeriu Mircea meets Marcin Held for the vacant lightweight belt. Both championship contests are listed for five rounds. No result is attached to any of these upcoming matchups.

Another lightweight pairing brings former title challenger Maciej Kazieczko back against newcomer Bohdan Danylko. The Ukrainian arrives on four successive wins, most recently submitting Patryk Likus in September. Kazieczko has not fought since losing to Adam Masaev last November. KSW’s separate announcement confirms their matchup, rather than any involvement in the replacement contest.

The announced supporting lineup also includes Madars Fleminas against Mateusz Pawlik at welterweight, Tomasz Romanowski against Igor Michaliszyn at middleweight, and Wojciech Kawa against Oleksandr Moisa at lightweight. The event page currently includes seven named bouts; that listing is not a promise that no further changes or additions will follow before fight night.

The Polish promotion’s next show comes before its December return to Gliwice, where Rafał Haratyk is moving back to middleweight against Andi Vrtačić at KSW 124. That is a separate booking and event, not another change to the Szczecin lineup.