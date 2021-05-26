Michael “Venom” Page Hopeful of Future UFC Tenure: “the only reason I started was to go to the UFC”

If Michael “Venom” Page gets his way, he’ll be the latest Bellator fighter to transition to the UFC. The exciting middleweight expressed his desire to fight for the organization, despite being a standout fighter in Bellator.

Critiquing MVP

The most extensive critique of Page from the MMA community isn’t so much about him but more about the competition he faces. In the past, enthusiasts have referred to Page as a “can crusher,” however, he fully embraced the role.

Michael Page Speaks on UFC Dreams

Besides Douglas Lima, it seems like Bellator keeps giving MVP opponents that he can handle easily. So quickly, he can use his trademark flashy style to highlight-reel KOs for the company’s video catalog. Of course, that would never happen with the steep level of competition in the UFC. But in a recent interview, Page spoke about how the UFC has been his ultimate goal.

“If I’m being honest, when I first started, the only reason I started was to go to the UFC,” said Page to Michael Bisping on his podcast. “That was the biggest thing, and it’s obviously still one of the biggest shows. Obviously, there’s a lot of shows popping up, but in general, especially when I started, anybody that was getting into MMA, their goal was to get to the UFC, and the majority of people are still the same.”

Fantasy Booking

Although Michael’s ultimate goal is the UFC, he clarifies that he is happy competing in Bellator. However, there are some great matchups in the UFC for MVP, as the organization has a host of decorated and stylish strikers.

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Israel Adesanya are always mentioned with it come to prolific striking matchups against MVP. If Page ever becomes Bellator’s champion, it would be hard to deny him a chance to bang on with the UFC’s elite welterweights and middleweights.