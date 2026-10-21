Michael Page Urges MMA Fighters To Unite Over Pay

Michael “Venom” Page wants MMA fighters to organize collectively for better pay, arguing that isolated complaints leave individuals exposed while the wider sport carries on.

In an October 21 interview, he said:

“It’s less about speaking out now, it’s more about forming a union and coming together. We have to move as one.”

He did not announce the formation of a union.

Individual Offers And Collective Leverage Are Different Questions

The distinction matters after Page’s financial comparison following his MF Sports signing. In his separate October 12 conversation with Ariel Helwani, he described an initial three-fight commitment over 18 months and confirmed a seven-figure payment for each appearance. He said the arrangement would pay more than his entire UFC run, while leaving the exact purse and currency undisclosed.

He also described trust in the people involved as part of his choice. Familiarity through London Shootfighters and a personal relationship with KSI helped make the offer attractive. Boxing and MMA remained possible formats, rather than a settled schedule for all three appearances. Those are the terms as Page described them, not independently released contract documents.

Page now says fear of repercussions discourages complaints. He understands fighters protecting their income, wants younger athletes treated better, and believes alternative employers improve negotiating options. He says some UFC athletes still struggle financially despite reaching the sport’s highest level.

The Boxing Protections Behind His Argument

His comparison invokes the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act. The federal boxing provisions address more than the amount on a purse agreement: they include limits on certain coercive promotional rights and requirements for financial disclosures. These are specific protections, not a statutory promise that every competitor receives the same salary.

Under the promoter-disclosure provision, a promoter must provide its boxer with information about compensation it has contracted to receive from the match, fees and expenses charged through the promoter, and any purse reduction contrary to an earlier agreement. A separate provision bars demanding future promotional rights as a condition of entering a mandatory bout under a sanctioning organization’s rules.

The disclosure requirements also reach the commission regulating the match. The promoter must supply its written agreements with participating boxers, identify relevant fees and benefits paid to sanctioning organizations, and disclose specified changes to a purse. Page’s demand concerns fighter influence over those business arrangements as well as the headline amount paid for competing.

Disclosure is not the same as a minimum purse. A boxer can receive the required financial information and still need to negotiate payment. Likewise, restrictions on coercive promotional rights concern access and control, not a guaranteed opponent.

His described exclusivity also left room for separate wrestling and grappling opportunities. He told Helwani he had spoken to Real American Freestyle and was interested in jiu-jitsu competition. Those possibilities were outside the contracted boxing or MMA appearances, not additional guaranteed purses.

Statutory safeguards and collective bargaining are different mechanisms, not interchangeable guarantees.

His criticism is qualified: he praised UFC staff, facilities and fans, enjoyed most of his tenure, and wishes he had adjusted his performances. He targets an early-2027 Misfits debut, with boxing or MMA undecided. Nate Diaz and Darren Till interest him; no opponent talks were confirmed.