Michael Morales Shares 220.8-Pound Scale Photo 13 Weeks Before UFC 336

Michael Morales has shared an early snapshot of his preparations for Carlos Prates: a scale displaying 220.8 pounds. The unbeaten UFC welterweight posted the photograph in a four-image Instagram collection late Friday, alongside three pictures of himself in a gym. His entire written caption was “13 weeks,” followed by ninja and fire emojis.

The update comes ahead of his interim welterweight championship fight with Prates at UFC 336 on January 30, 2027. Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena is currently scheduled to host the card, with flyweight champion Joshua Van defending against Manel Kape in the other announced title fight. The main card is listed for 9 p.m. Eastern, live on Paramount+.

Morales’ verified account, @miichaelufc, tagged the post in Tijuana, Mexico. The final slide shows the digital scale; the preceding images show him standing and flexing in the gym. The photograph is a personal training update, not a commission-supervised weigh-in or an official measurement for his next bout.

A gym reading, not a missed championship weight

The displayed number sits 50.8 pounds above the 170-pound championship limit. That arithmetic does not establish how much Morales intends to lose through training, how much he might shed during fight week, or what method his team plans to use. His brief caption supplies no breakdown of the process.

Under the UFC’s published rules, non-title welterweight bouts permit a one-pound allowance, but championship contests require 170 pounds or less. Official weigh-ins take place the day before competition. That is the measurement that determines title eligibility, rather than a photograph posted months before the event.

Morales has not competed since the Brady stoppage

The Ecuadorian enters this assignment with a 19-0 professional record and seven UFC victories. His last appearance was at UFC 322 on November 15, 2025, when he stopped Sean Brady at 3:27 of the first round. The Toronto booking therefore places his return more than a year after that win.

Brady was the third consecutive opponent he finished in the opening round. Gilbert Burns lasted 3:39 in May 2025, while Neil Magny was stopped at 4:39 in August 2024. Those performances moved him through established welterweights; Prates now stands between that run and an interim UFC belt.

The UFC currently lists Morales third in the division and Prates second. Their official profiles give Morales a 79-inch reach to the Brazilian’s 78 inches, although Prates is listed an inch taller at 6-foot-1. The pairing brings together two contenders whose latest wins have come through strikes rather than decisions.

Prates’ most recent victory came against Jack Della Maddalena in Perth on May 2, with the finish recorded at 3:17 of round three. Before that, he knocked out Leon Edwards in the second round at UFC 322 and Geoff Neal in the opening round at UFC 319.

For the Brazilian, those three wins followed his five-round decision defeat to Ian Machado Garry. The UFC lists his overall record at 24-7, including 19 knockout victories and three submissions. His championship opportunity follows that rebound, while Morales brings an unbeaten record into a matchup neither has previously contested.