Michael Chiesa Ready To ‘Walk Through The Fire’ To Beat Vicente Luque

At UFC 265 this weekend, Michael Chiesa faces one of his biggest tests to date, in the form of Vicente Luque. While he is not sure how the fight will go, he knows that he will be ready for anything his opponent has to offer.

Chiesa has been honest about the fact that he feels like Luque is going to be one of the hardest fights of his storied career. However he has never been one to shy away from a challenge, and he knows that there is a lot at stake in this fight.

Speaking in a recent interview, he says that the winner of this fight should be next in line for a title shot, over number two ranked Leon Edwards. He feels that because it would be a fresh matchup for whoever wins the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, it makes sense.

“I think whoever wins this fight is going to fight for the title. They booked Colby and Usman… if Colby gets past Usman I wouldn’t be surprised if they did a trilogy. I know how much (the UFC) loved that first fight, but I just think if Usman gets past Colby, it’s gotta be whoever wins this fight,” Chiesa said. “I think Leon’s the most deserving of the title fight, I think it should be him fighting Kamaru at Madison Square Garden, but it’s going to Colby. I don’t know if they’re going to do (Gilbert) Burns and Leon, I don’t know what’s going to happen there, all I know is I’m not focused on what’s coming thereafter. “This is the fight where I have to just don’t look ahead. Stay focused on what I have to get into on this Saturday, and that’s Vicente Luque. If I start thinking about the title fight and who deserves what, I think that’s where something can slip through the cracks,” Chiesa continued.

Michael Chiesa Is Ready For Anything

That being said, Michael Chiesa expects his fight Vicente Luque to be far from an easy one. Vicente is on a three-fight winning streak, and Mike is on a four-fight unbeaten run himself, but the former lightweight knows that Vicente is going to be one of the biggest and strongest guys he’s faced at 170lb.

While “The Maverick” may not have a specific prediction for how this fight plays out, he knows that it is going to be a war. Despite that, he says he is prepared and ready for whatever the Brazilian throws his way.

“I can’t predict how the fight goes, I just know that I’m very well prepared to fight whatever fight happens, and just put my best foot forward. If I gotta get in the trenches… if I’ve gotta walk through the fire to beat this guy, so be it. If I have a dominant performance, if I’m able to do what I did in my last fight, whatever,” Chiesa said. “It’s hard to make a prediction but I just know that I’m very well prepared for this fight and I’m very well prepared for whatever comes thereafter.”

Do you think the winner of the fight between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque at UFC 265 will get the next title shot at welterweight? How do you see that fight going down?