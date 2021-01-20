UFC Fight Island 8 Results: Michael Chiesa Dominates Neil Magny, Calls Out Colby Covington (Highlights)

It’s time for the main event of the evening. A welterweight shock between two underrated fighters headlines the show in Abu Dhabi. Neil Magny looks to prove that he can reach the top of the welterweight division. But to do so he will have to face the very dangerous Michael Chiesa who looks revigorated after moving up from 155lbs to 170lbs.

Round 1

The fighters touched gloves prior to the opening bell and seem ready to throw down. Chiesa lands an early leg kick but eats a jab from Magny. Chiesa will look to switch between southpaw and orthodox while Magny remains in the orthodox stance. Magny closes down on Chiesa and looks to land some combinations against the fence. Chiesa defends well, he lands a jab and moves away from the fence while taking back the center of the octagon.

Nice right hand lands for Chiesa who looks very comfortable on the feet so far. Both fighters engage in a clinch but Chiesa gets the advantage and scores a nice takedown. He starts working on improving his position and gets to half guard. Magny bends his body to prevent Chiesa from getting the full mount position. Chiesa starts landing some nice elbows from the top. The first round ends with Chiesa on top.

10-9 Chiesa

Round 2

Chiesa eats a right hand and a body kick right away, he then dives for a takedown but fails to finish it. Both fighters scramble to get the top position and Chiesa comes out on top once again. He lands a couple of nice elbows before moving into half guard. Magny manages to stop Chiesa from getting the full mount and landing more big shots. End of the round.

10-9 Chiesa

Round 3

Magny has some success early on the feet. He forces a clinch against the fence. He gets a takedown and immediately gets Chiesa’s back. Chiesa manages to get back to his feet and lands a one-two. Magny forces another clinch but Chiesa gets the advantage and jumps on his back. Chiesa scores a beautiful takedown et gets the top position. He drives Magny to the fence. He lends a nice elbow before the end of the round.

10-9 Chiesa

Round 4

Magny lands an early jab and looks very bouncy on his feet. Chiesa doesn’t waste any time and gets yet another takedown. He lands some nice elbows and maintains the top position as Magny tries to scramble back to his feet. Chiesa transitions and takes Magny’s back before getting the full mount. Magny keeps scrambling and ends up back on his feet with Chiesa trying to take him down again. Magny gets a brief moment on the feet and lands a big knee before getting taken down yet again. Chiesa has looked dominant in the grappling department so far. Another round ends with Chiesa on top.

10-9 Chiesa

Round 5

Magny stalks Chiesa early and keeps him circling along the fence. He lands a jab but eats a right hand from Chiesa. Magny keeps following Chiesa around the octagon before engaging in a clinch. He takes the back and pulls guard but Chiesa ends up on top once again. Chiesa gets to half guard and lands a few punches on the ground. Chiesa ends the round on top.

10-9 Chiesa

Official decision: Michael Chiesa defeats Neil Magny by unanimous decision. (49-46)

