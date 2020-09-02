Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is now a free agent. Chandler hasn’t reached an agreement with Bellator and he is eyeing a debut in the UFC. Chandler has always been very open about his desire to fight in the UFC and the stars might be aligned.

Chandler (21-5) is a veteran of the game, he has been fighting since 2009 and holds a submission victory over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. In his latest outing, Chandler easily defeated Benson Henderson by knockout in the very first round. He has been linked with a move to the UFC for a while now, but it seems most likely to happen now more than ever. UFC president Dana White was asked about his interest in Chandler during UFC 252’s post-fight presser. White was very complimentary towards Chandler and said that he earned a contract with the UFC.

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is one of Chandler’s teammates. Burns posted a video on Twitter showing Chandler at a USADA testing location.

With the recent announcement of Masvidal vs Diaz being targeted for January, UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards voiced his frustration. Edwards feels like he’s been overlooked by the company and that he deserved a fight against Masvidal.

Concerning his potential future opponents, Burns mentioned a few fighters that Edwards could face next. Chandler responded saying that he currently weighs 190lbs, suggesting that he would be open to moving up in weight.

I weighed 190 this morning… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 2, 2020

Chandler also responded to a tweet regarding his call out of Leon Edwards saying that he would gladly fight him since he needs an opponent.

He needs a fight…I’m game… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 2, 2020

The UFC has yet to make any official announcement concerning a deal with Michael Chandler and Leon Edwards hasn’t responded to him.