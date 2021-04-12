 Skip to Content

Michael Chandler, Kevin Lee, Rafael Dos Anjos Offer To Fight Conor McGregor At UFC 264

Following Conor McGregor's proclamation that he will no longer fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Michael Chandler, Kevin Lee and Rafael Dos Anjos offer to step up

Things seem tumultuous with the planned upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. If the fight does not come together, Michael Chandler, Kevin Lee and Rafael Dos Anjos have all offered to step up.

The third fight between McGregor and Poirier was signed and set for UFC 264 this July. However things took a bit of a turn in the last 24 hours or so, after Dustin accused Conor of reneging on his promise to donate $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation, Dustin’s charity.

Taking offense to these claims, McGregor and his manager went back and forth with Dustin, arguing about the issue. This eventually led to Conor saying that the fight was off with Poirier, for whatever that is worth.

Michael Chandler Wants A Quick Turnaround

With this bout seemingly falling apart, numerous lightweight contenders have offered to step up and take the fight with Conor McGregor. One such person was former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

Currently he is set to take on Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 262, next month. However if he gets past that fight, he wrote on Twitter that he would be down to make the rapid turnaround to face McGregor.

May 15 and July 10…book it! #backtoback”

Kevin Lee and Rafael Dos Anjos Offer To Step Up

Michael Chandler was not the only lightweight contender to call out Conor McGregor. Kevin Lee also took to social media to shoot his shot with a pair of callouts aimed at the Irishman.

“I can be ready by July 10th,” Lee wrote before adding

Lemme fit in this bih @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite I can be ready July 10″

On top of this, Rafael Dos Anjos tried to throw his name in the mix too. He referenced the infamous “red panty night” comment that Conor said to him, back when they were originally scheduled to fight each other in 2016.

“Red panty night?”

At the end of the day, it seems likely that Conor McGregor will end up fighting Dustin Poirier, especially when considering that mere minutes after saying the fight was off, he was back to talking about beating up Dustin.

However it does not happen, would you rather see him against Michael Chandler, Kevin Lee, or Rafael Dos Anjos?

