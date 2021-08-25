Michael Chandler Says Fight With Justin Gaethje Is ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’

It seemed like the bout between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje was in jeopardy after Mike made it clear that he would not be getting the vaccine. However it appears that this fight is still taking place, even if not in New York.

The UFC announced that they were planning on a trip to New York in November, with Chandler vs Gaethje on the card. The only problem with that, is New York requiring vaccines for anyone at a large sporting event, which is something that the former Bellator champ made clear he was not getting.

Despite this, it seems that the fight with Gaethje will still take place. Mike posted to Twitter to say that the fight was set, and that he would be facing Justin on November 6th.

“Signed, sealed, delivered. November 6 we party!” Chandler wrote.

Where Will Michael Chandler vs Justin Gaethje Take Place?

There is no doubt that fans are excited for the fight between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje, which promises to deliver nothing but sweet violence. That said, there is still some questions regarding the circumstances of the fight, namely where it will be taking place.

With Michael saying that FDA approval or not he is not getting vaccinated, and Dana White making it clear that he will not be forcing any fighters to get the shot, it seems like this fight will not happen in New York. So it appears that it will likely go down in the Apex Center, but other venues are of course an option for such a banger of a fight.

When it comes down to it, the most important thing for the fans is to see Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje lock horns in the cage, regardless of where it will take place. This is going to be one of the best fights of the year, and fans could not be more thrilled.