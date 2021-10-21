Michael Chandler To Justin Gaethje: ‘You Have Met Your Match’

Michael Chandler believes he is Justin Gaethje’s equal.

Chandler is set to collide with Gaethje in a bout that many expect to be a barn burner for as long as it lasts. The two will throw leather on the main card of UFC 268. Ahead of the bout, there has been some trash talk but the mutual respect is certainly there.

Michael Chander Feels He Matches Up Well With Justin Gaethje

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto spoke to Michael Chandler a couple of weeks before fight night. The former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion said he thinks people don’t realize that he’s just as wild as Gaethje is.

“I think a lot of people think that Justin Gaethje is a lot crazier than I am. When really, just because I’m a little bit more buttoned up or maybe I give a decent interview or maybe I’m newer to the mainstream and newer to the UFC, that they think, ‘Well this guy’s crazy and this guy over here must not be because he’s got a decent haircut and he speaks a certain way.’ The things people say about me are very interesting. “I just think I want it to be known we’re gonna fight fire with fire. You have met your match. Justin Gaethje as he came into the UFC has said numerous times, ‘Show me my equal.’ I think he has seen his equal. He saw his equal in Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez and Khabib, and I am very much his equal. I do think I am the superior fighter and I think November 6th I get to put that on display. Maybe I’m right maybe I’m wrong, either way y’all are gonna be entertained.”

UFC 268 will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6. In the main event, Kamaru Usman will put the UFC Welterweight Championship on the line against Colby Covington in a rematch. “Thug” Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight gold up for grabs against Weili Zhang in a rematch.