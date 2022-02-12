Michael Bisping Replaces Joe Rogan In Commentary Booth At UFC 271

There has been a change of plans regarding the UFC broadcast team. Joe Rogan will no longer be commentating at UFC 271.

While the beloved UFC personality is experiencing a ton of heat for recent controversies, this apparently wasn’t the reason for his absence. Rogan would reportedly have to pull out of his commentating duties due to scheduling issues. UFC officials confirmed this to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter on Friday.

Bisping Steps In

Now, Rogan’s next assignment will be at UFC 272 on March 5th in Las Vegas. With the UFC down a broadcaster, the promotion would pick no other than former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping. The Brit is no stranger to the booth, covering a multitude of events in the past few years.

While Bisping is a veteran both in the Octagon and in the booth, ‘The Count’ will experience something new this weekend in Houston. He will be making his U.S. debut when it comes to the commentating a UFC pay-per-view card. Good for you, Bisping.

He will be joined by Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier in commentating duties on Saturday. It might not be the iconic trio we wanted but it’s what we got.

Other Broadcasters

Here is the rest of the UFC broadcast team.

Roving reporter: Megan Olivi

Octagon announcer: Bruce Buffer

Desk Analysts: Michael Eaves, Anthony Smith, Chael Sonnen