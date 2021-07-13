Michael Bisping Responds To John Kavanagh Comments: Conor McGregor ‘Should Fire You Immediately’

After Conor McGregor got injured against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, coach John Kavanagh said that he thought things were going to plan for them. Michael Bisping says that if this is the case, he should not be coaching anymore.

After McGregor broke his tibia against Poirier in the first round of their rubber match, he claimed that the fight would have gone differently in the second round. This was a sentiment that Conor’s coach, Kavanagh echoed.

However Michael Bisping does not agree that this is the case, as he explained in a recent breakdown for BT Sport. Here, the former middleweight champion condemned Kavanagh for his take, saying that while he understands defending your fighter, if this is a genuine take, it is unacceptable.

“(Kavanagh) said ‘Oh, I saw nothing that concerned me. I knew that in the second round we would get the knockout. Nothing there concerned me at all.’ If that’s true John Kavanagh, Conor should fire you immediately, because that was very concerning,” Bisping said. “You were on your back, and you were getting dominated. It was a 10-8 round. That’s concerning. You don’t want to get your ass kicked, simple as that, and that’s what was happening.”

Michael Bisping Picks Dustin Poirier To Beat Charles Oliveira

As for the rest of the lightweight division, there is still Dustin Poirier who will move on to fight champ Charles Oliveira. Although Dana White has gone on record to say that there will be a fourth fight between Dustin and Conor McGregor, once the former champ-champ is healed.

In the meantime, Michael Bisping says that he is excited to see Dustin fight Charles. In fact, he says that he thinks Dustin will win that fight, and Conor will fight Poirier for the belt in their fourth fight.

“They will do a fourth fight. I think in the meantime, Dustin will go on, more than likely beat Charles Oliveira. He will become the champion, and then we are going to see the fourth fight against Dustin for the belt,” he said.

Do you agree with this sentiment from Michael Bisping? Will Conor McGregor fight Dustin Poirier for the title?