Michael Bisping Says Hector Lombard Once Tried To Intimidate Him With A Handshake: ‘It Hurt!’

Recently UFC veteran Hector Lombard was in the news for starting a post-fight scrap after his BKFC championship win. This is on-brand for the Cuban fighter says Michael Bisping, who revealed that Hector tried to intimidate him in an elevator once.

Lombard beat Joe Riggs by doctor’s stoppage to capture the Bare Knuckle FC inaugural cruiserweight title. After this win, Lorenzo Hunt got into the ring to shoot his shot for a chance to fight the new champ, but was met with a quick two punch combo to the face instead.

This is something that did not come as a surprise to Bisping, who spoke on the incident in a recent episode of his podcast. Here he revealed that when Hector first signed with the UFC, he tried to intimidate Mike in an elevator with a particularly intense handshake, so the Brit understands that Hector is an intense guy.

“Hector’s like that, he’s tried to fight me a few times. I remember I met him in an elevator. He signed to the UFC, he was a Bellator champion and he got a pretty big contract, and I met him in an elevator at a UFC fight week and I said ‘Hey, Hector how ya doing,’ and I shook his hand,” Bisping explained. “He did the classic, squeeze your hand as hard as you can, you know what I mean? It hurt. It hurt my hand, I’m not going to lie,” he continued with a laugh. “I’m left handed. My left handed squeeze is pretty good. But my right handed, with the neck atrophy and the problem with the stenosis I have in my neck, is very weak, and you always have to shake with your right hand. “He squashed my hand to bits, and he was like ‘Grrr,’ and was eyeballing me,” Bisping continued. “Listen, he’s a tough guy. That’s what they do.”

Michael Bisping Reacts To The Post-Fight Scrap

As much as Michael Bisping understands that this is just the type of guy that Hector Lombard is, he still feels like there needs to be consequences for what happened. After all, Lorenzo Hunt was only coming in there to promote a fight.

The former UFC middleweight champion says that if BKFC wants to be taken seriously as a fight promotion, there needs to be some sort of repercussions. Otherwise they are implying that this kind of thing is acceptable.

“I wonder if there will be any repercussions from that. If you’re a professional fighter and you square up to somebody, you don’t expect, with bare knuckles nonetheless, it wasn’t even gloves, to get two punches in the face. They were hard punches as well,” Bisping said. “It’s not a good look for the promotion, for Bare Knuckle FC, if you can call it a promotion, even that I think is a bit of a grandiose term to use for them. They are a promotion, they’re doing things and they seem to be getting a lot of media attention, but you can’t have your fighters chinning people, you know what I mean? You can’t have them just cracking people in the ring.”

What do you think of this story from Michael Bisping? Should BKFC punish Hector Lombard for hitting Lorenzo Hunt?