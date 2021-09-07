Michael Bisping: ‘I Hope Evander Holyfield Beats The F—k Out Of’ Vitor Belfort

Anyone who is familiar with Michael Bisping knows that he is not particularly a fan of Vitor Belfort. So it comes as little surprise to hear that The Count wants to see Evander Holyfield beat him up in their upcoming boxing match.

If you ask Bisping about it, he attributes his fight with Belfort as the reason he no longer has two working eyes. Before suffering a TKO to a testosterone fueled Vitor, Mike caught a kick to the face began the vision troubles that eventually led to him having a fake eye.

With that in mind, it is not shocking to hear Michael say on his podcast that he hopes Vitor gets beat up in his upcoming foray into boxing, against short notice replacement Evander Holyfield. In fact, Mike made it clear that his desired outcome for this fight, is Vitor being left unconscious on the canvas.

“I hope Evander beats the f—k out of him. That’s all I’m going to say, I’m not going to go into a technical breakdown of it. God knows what Votor’s been doing. We knew he had good boxing, we knew he had fast hands, we knew he could pack a punch,” Bisping said. “Evander Holyfield is a big dude… I f—king hope (he beats Vitor). I would take great pleasure in that. I don’t care what you say, he was on juice and he beat me fair and square. When people beat me in the past, I don’t harbor a grudge, I wish them all the best… He’s just a piece of s—t. I don’t give a f—k… I hope Evander batters him.”

Michael Bisping Is No Vitor Belfort Fan

Just in case this was not clear by this response regarding Vitor Belfort’s fight with Evander Holyfield, Michael Bisping still holds a bit of a grudge against the Brazilian. Unfortunately there was no chance for Mike to avenge his loss, after Vitor was no longer using TRT.

One of the legendary figures in the sport, TRT Vitor was a version of Belfort that strictly fought in Brazil, where he was not going to be checked to see if his testosterone levels were crazy high. When he was finally tested in the United States, his levels were so high, that he essentially singlehandedly ended the UFC’s allowance for testosterone replacement therapy, although not before he changed Michael’s life forever.

Vitor Belfort faces Evander Holyfield in a boxing card on Triller, this weekend. It is safe to assume that Michael Bisping is rooting for the boxing legend in this bout.