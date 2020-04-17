Michael Bisping: Israel Adesanya Has ‘Potentially An Advantage’ In Jon Jones Fight

Michael Bisping Says Israel Adesanya May Have An Edge Over Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been going back and forth for quite some time. However it may surprise you to hear who Michael Bisping may favor, if a fight between the two were ever booked.

Bisping is quite familiar with the landscape in the UFC’s middleweight division. He is the former champ, who retired from competition, but still stays an active analyst for the sport. Therefore he has been right there to watch the meteoric rise of Adesanya.

Not only that, but Michael Bisping has also heard Israel Adesanya go back and forth with Jon Jones. Speaking recently with Submission Radio, he was asked his thoughts on how a fight between these two could go. In his opinion, there are some factors that would potentially favor the middleweight champ.

“On the feet, they’d match up pretty well to be honest,” Bisping told Submission Radio. “I can’t see why Israel wouldn’t have at least an equal footing or potentially an advantage. Jones isn’t — we saw in last few fights he’s not invincible, he’s not superhuman, he is beatable. Everybody’s beatable, trust me. And Jon, the longer he does it, the longer he goes, it’s kind of a game of odds. At some point, someone’s going to beat him, and it seems to be happening more and more. “I mean, the fight against Dominick Reyes – and I’m not trying to dump on Jon Jones – but I feel that Reyes won that fight. The one before, Thiago Santos, that was a close fight, and Thiago Santos had a bloody blown ACL from Round 1. The fight before that, Anthony Smith. So, you know, Jon isn’t unbeatable, and Adesanya is also undefeated. They’re both pretty much undefeated in my eyes. It’s a great fight. I’d love to see it one day.”

Michael Bisping also explains that he is not sure that the fight will ever happen. Moreover he does not want to see Israel Adesanya at heavyweight, which is where Jon Jones is seemingly headed. Nevertheless, he can not help but enjoy watching the two go back and forth with each other.

What do you think of these comments from Bisping?