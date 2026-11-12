Merab Dvalishvili Brawls With Usman Nurmagomedov In Abu Dhabi Hotel

Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov were involved in a hotel-lobby brawl in Abu Dhabi on November 11, days before the former UFC bantamweight champion’s scheduled wrestling match against Marlon Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi. Two circulating video angles show the confrontation spilling away from a counter as several men exchange blows and others attempt to separate them.

The incident is not a sanctioned fight between Dvalishvili and either Nurmagomedov brother. Usman is the fighter identified alongside Dvalishvili in Red Corner MMA’s original upload. Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman’s older brother and Dvalishvili’s former UFC opponent, has a separate booking on Saturday’s wrestling card.

Hotel Confrontation Turns Into A Group Brawl

The longer recording begins with several men walking through the lobby toward Dvalishvili, who is standing near a counter. A camera is already pointed toward the group. Within seconds, the encounter turns physical, with arms swinging across the space in front of the counter and nearby people reaching in.

What follows is a chaotic sequence rather than a clean one-on-one exchange. Men in the group grab at each other’s upper bodies, stumble across the polished floor and continue swinging while others try to hold them apart. The camera moves with the confrontation, and bodies repeatedly block the view of individual strikes.

One man in a light green shirt goes to the floor during the melee. Others remain on their feet around him, and the fighting continues in separate clusters. The recording then shows further attempts to pull people away, only for the confrontation to flare again near the counter. The confrontation includes kicks as well as punches: late in the longer recording, one participant throws a high kick near the counter.

Red Corner MMA posted the longer view of the incident below. The footage contains violence.

🚨 Full footage of the scuffle between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili pic.twitter.com/SGJzkQdFif — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 11, 2026

A second circulating recording, posted by the X account @JaLFC98, shows the same lobby from farther to the side. The matching counter, decorative columns, clothing and movements establish that it depicts the same confrontation. Its wider view shows more of the surrounding seating area as people move in and out of the struggle.

Merab and usman fight at RAF in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/ZoNU7pTGuY — j (@JaLFC98) November 11, 2026

The National’s written report describes Dvalishvili receiving medical attention afterward for a cut that left his face bloodied. Separately, reporter Sourav Chakraborty reported that Dvalishvili had also accused Umar of participating. That allegation should not be confused with an independently established identification of every person in these camera views.

Merab And Umar Have History, But Different RAF Opponents

Dvalishvili and Umar previously met in a regulated championship fight at UFC 311 on January 18, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Dvalishvili won their five-round bantamweight title fight by unanimous decision. The official scorecards were 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

RAF’s current official Abu Dhabi card lists Dvalishvili against Moraes and Umar against Urijah Faber on November 14 at Etihad Arena. Usman is not listed as Dvalishvili’s opponent. The organizer advertises an 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time start, with Khamzat Chimaev facing Chris Weidman in the main event.

The hotel footage does not establish a medical clearance, a cancellation or a disciplinary decision for those scheduled matches. The subsequent police-questioning report and reactions are covered separately from this account of the confrontation itself.