Merab Dvalishvili Released From UAE Detention, RAF Confirms Return

Merab Dvalishvili has been released from detention in the United Arab Emirates following Wednesday’s Abu Dhabi hotel confrontation, according to Ariel Helwani. Real American Freestyle separately published a written statement from CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein confirming that the former UFC bantamweight champion is back with the organization in Abu Dhabi.

Helwani’s Friday, November 13 update also reported the release of Saba Lazishvili. He said the two had been held since Wednesday’s incident and that their release came almost 48 hours later. Bronstein’s statement names Dvalishvili; it does not separately address Lazishvili’s circumstances.

Bronstein Confirms Dvalishvili Is Back With RAF

In the complete statement shared by RAF, Bronstein said:

“I’m pleased to share that Merab Dvalishvili is back with us in Abu Dhabi.”

The executive thanked the relevant Abu Dhabi authorities for their professionalism and support. He said the organization was concentrating on moving forward and welcomed Dvalishvili’s return. The statement did not provide an account of the release arrangements or set out any conditions attached to it.

Official statement from RAF CEO & Co-Founder Chad Bronstein. pic.twitter.com/TOh5SN9A9F — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 13, 2026

Helwani reported that Bronstein had worked with local authorities to secure the releases and was at the detention center when they happened. That account is attributed reporting from Helwani, rather than a description of negotiations supplied in RAF’s shorter statement.

BREAKING: Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili have just been released from a UAE detention center. This is where they were held since they were detained on Wednesday following the hotel brawl in Abu Dhabi. RAF CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein, I’m told, worked tirelessly… pic.twitter.com/wTmokFnosb — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 13, 2026

A New Development After The Hotel Arrests

The releases follow the official police announcement of ten arrests on November 12. Abu Dhabi Police distinguished between eight people arrested over fighting at a hotel entrance and two arrested for filming it. The force said those arrested had been referred to the Public Prosecution, but its original written announcement did not name them.

MiddleEasy previously reported the November 11 confrontation involving Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov. That underlying incident and the subsequent arrest announcement are separate developments from Friday’s confirmation that Dvalishvili is no longer being held.

The distinction also updates the earlier reporting about continued detention. In a written post on Thursday night, Helwani said everyone involved was still in custody. Friday’s report therefore changes the known position of Dvalishvili and Lazishvili rather than simply repeating that the authorities had questioned people from both sides.

Moraes Booking Remains A Separate Question

Dvalishvili had been announced to face Marlon Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14 at Etihad Arena. The pairing is a wrestling assignment, not a UFC rematch or a sanctioned MMA fight with Usman Nurmagomedov.

Neither Bronstein’s release statement nor Helwani’s initial report announces a new sporting decision about that match. Being back with RAF should not be presented as confirmation of medical clearance, an unchanged bout schedule or the dismissal of any legal proceedings.