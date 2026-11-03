Merab Dvalishvili Joins RAF Abu Dhabi Card On November 14

Merab Dvalishvili is returning to competition on the wrestling mat. Real American Freestyle announced on November 3 that the former UFC bantamweight champion has joined its November 14 card at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, giving him a date for his next appearance after UFC 333.

The announcement leaves the matchup unfinished: RAF says the opponent will be revealed later. It does not identify Henry Cejudo, attach a championship designation to Dvalishvili’s appearance or announce another UFC fight. Those distinctions matter after his earlier public interest in a third wrestling meeting with Cejudo.

The promotion is advertising Fox Nation coverage for viewers in the United States. Its dedicated event page places the show at 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time, the local time in Abu Dhabi. That listing should not be confused with an Eastern-time start for American viewers.

WHO’S FACING THE MACHINE? Merab Dvalishvili joins the #RAFABUDHABI card on November 14 at Etihad Arena. Opponent reveal coming soon. Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/ePDr8h6lZY — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 3, 2026

Three Weeks After The Yan Trilogy

The November 14 appearance comes exactly three weeks after Dvalishvili’s October 24 defeat to Petr Yan. Yan retained the UFC bantamweight championship by unanimous decision, with all three judges submitting 48-47 cards after five rounds. Dvalishvili therefore enters the RAF event as a former UFC titleholder, not the reigning champion.

The UFC’s written recap described the challenger forcing repeated takedown defenses through the opening two rounds. Yan then found more success with body work and striking during the latter portion of the contest. The close scorecards reflected a competitive championship fight rather than a quick stoppage that left little recent cage time to consider.

Dvalishvili subsequently addressed supporters in an October 26 written post, describing himself as healthy and motivated and expressing his eagerness to compete again. He credited his cornermen and training partners in Las Vegas, New York and Long Island, alongside his family and fans. That was his own account of his condition, not a published medical clearance.

A Wrestling Addition To A Crossover-Heavy Lineup

RAF’s current card is headlined by Khamzat Chimaev against Colby Covington for the cruiserweight crossover championship. Arman Tsarukyan and Neiman Gracie are listed in the catchweight crossover co-main event. Dvalishvili’s addition brings another recognizable UFC name to a show already combining MMA crossover competitors with established freestyle wrestlers.

The organizer’s October 26 preview lists Covington at 5-0 in RAF and describes three of those victories as technical falls. It also identifies his junior-college national championship and Division I All-American background. Those are wrestling credentials behind the main event, rather than evidence that success in an MMA cage automatically transfers to this competition.

The same event listing includes Kyle Dake against Alp Arslan Begenjov for the cruiserweight championship and Kyle Snyder against Shamil Erdogan for the light heavyweight championship. Kennedy Blades and Bella Mir are paired in a middleweight championship match, making the crossover bouts part of a broader title program rather than the whole attraction. Zabit Magomedsharipov against Giga Chikadze is also on the lineup, alongside Umar Nurmagomedov against Urijah Faber in lightweight crossover competition.

Dvalishvili’s earlier Cejudo trilogy request remains a separate matter from Tuesday’s confirmed card addition. Until RAF names the opponent, neither that requested rematch nor a particular title opportunity can be treated as his November assignment.