Merab Dvalishvili To Face Marlon Moraes At RAF Abu Dhabi

Marlon Moraes is the opponent waiting for Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi. Real American Freestyle revealed the pairing on November 4, setting a November 14 wrestling match at Etihad Arena between two men whose first meeting took place inside the UFC cage.

The promotion’s event listing identifies their assignment as catchweight crossover competition. It does not attach a championship to the matchup or give a numerical weight limit. Fox Nation will carry the event in the United States, while the organizer lists an 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time start in Abu Dhabi.

Wednesday’s reveal supplies the missing name from RAF’s initial Dvalishvili announcement a day earlier. That first notice confirmed his participation but left the opponent open.

Their UFC 266 Meeting Ended Very Differently

The two previously fought on September 25, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Dvalishvili won by second-round TKO, with referee Keith Peterson stopping the action at 4:25. The result followed an opening round in which Moraes came close to finishing him.

MiddleEasy’s contemporaneous UFC 266 report documented Moraes hurting Dvalishvili with a left hook and following him to the canvas with punches. The Georgian recovered, secured another takedown and turned the closing portion of the round into his own ground attack.

#RAFABUDHABI JUST GOT EVEN BETTER 🔥 Merab Dvalishvili takes on Marlon Moraes NOV 14 at Etihad Arena. Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/HXKhgbCnnn — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 4, 2026

In round two, Dvalishvili put Moraes underneath him again and maintained pressure through a brief return to the feet. More unanswered strikes brought the stoppage. Those striking exchanges explain their shared history, but the November assignment is a wrestling contest, not a second MMA fight.

ESPN MMA’s full replay below is from that September 2021 meeting. It is archival footage, not action from the upcoming RAF event.

Dvalishvili Brings An Established RAF Record

RAF’s athlete page lists Dvalishvili at two wins and one loss. His first recorded appearance was a 12-1 victory over Frankie Edgar on May 30. He then beat Cejudo 11-8 in Georgia on July 11 before losing their August 22 return match.

His most recent UFC appearance was also in Abu Dhabi, on October 24. Petr Yan retained the bantamweight championship against him by unanimous decision at UFC 333, with each judge scoring the five-round contest 48-47. Dvalishvili will be back in competition three weeks after that title challenge. The close defeat did not restore his UFC belt, so he enters the Moraes booking as a former champion rather than a reigning titleholder. That championship status is separate from the wrestling record maintained by RAF.

That history made a further Cejudo meeting a relevant possibility when Dvalishvili expressed interest in a trilogy during October. An athlete’s preferred matchup, however, is different from a completed booking. The new Moraes announcement establishes a different opponent without announcing when another Cejudo match might happen.

The broader Abu Dhabi lineup combines crossover matches with championship wrestling. Khamzat Chimaev faces Colby Covington in the cruiserweight crossover title main event, and Arman Tsarukyan meets Neiman Gracie in the catchweight crossover co-main event. Umar Nurmagomedov and Urijah Faber are also paired in lightweight crossover competition.

Among the championship assignments, Kyle Dake faces Alp Arslan Begenjov, Kyle Snyder meets Shamil Erdogan, and Kennedy Blades takes on Bella Mir.