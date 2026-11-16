Merab Dvalishvili has his next wrestling assignment, with Real American Freestyle announcing Kenzo Biyong as his opponent for RAF 16. The matchup is scheduled for December 19 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, giving Dvalishvili a return to the mats five weeks after his appearance in Abu Dhabi.

RAF published the booking on November 16. Its event listing places the contest in the lightweight crossover division. This is a wrestling match, not an announcement of Dvalishvili’s next UFC fight, and the promotion does not label this particular pairing a championship contest.

Kenzo Biyong is next on Dvalishvili’s RAF schedule

The promotion’s athlete page lists Biyong as representing the Netherlands, with Paris, France, as his hometown. On the current official roster, he is 29, six years younger than the 35-year-old Dvalishvili. Neither the booking notice nor the event listing includes a statement from either competitor about strategy or preparation.

THE MACHINE IS BACK 🦾 Merab Dvalishvili takes on Kenzo Biyong DEC 19 at #RAF16 in Long Island Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/EodU4PpoVe — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 16, 2026

Biyong’s RAF profile currently shows no wins, losses or draws and no completed match history. Dvalishvili, by contrast, is listed at three wins and one loss. That gives this pairing an experienced RAF participant on one side and an opponent without an established record in the league on the other, rather than a rematch of an earlier RAF meeting.

Dvalishvili’s latest entry is his November 14 victory over Marlon Moraes. MiddleEasy’s coverage of that Abu Dhabi match documents the pin in 90 seconds. The December booking therefore follows a completed appearance rather than replacing the Moraes matchup, which had already taken place two days before RAF named Biyong.

His earlier league results include a win against Frankie Edgar in May and two meetings with Henry Cejudo during the summer. He won their July encounter in Georgia, then lost the August rematch. Those appearances account for the rest of the four-match record displayed on his current RAF page.

RAF 16 returns the action to New York

The event page gives an 8 p.m. Eastern start for the December 19 card. It also lists Bo Nickal against Yoel Romero as a separate catchweight crossover match; no result or future action is being forecast for either pairing. The announced viewing options are Fox Nation in the United States and RAF’s YouTube channel internationally.

Ticket sales are available through the promotion, whose schedule lists a fan-zone activity at noon Eastern on the same day. The arena location is Uniondale on Long Island, not a New York City venue. RAF has not supplied a bout-specific start time for Dvalishvili and Biyong.