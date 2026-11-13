Merab Dvalishvili Hopes Others Are Released After Abu Dhabi Brawl

Merab Dvalishvili says he hopes everyone detained after the Abu Dhabi hotel incident is released. The fighter expressed his position in a personal written statement on November 13.

In the 8:02 p.m. UTC post, he described himself as healthy and ready. Those are his own words about his condition, not an independent medical assessment.

Dvalishvili Appeals For Peace After His Release

He thanked people in Abu Dhabi for their help and hospitality, before addressing others affected by the incident:

“I do hope that they release everyone – i would not press charges. I want peace and the best for all.”

He also thanked his supporters. His statement did not identify defendants or announce a legal agreement overturning a court decision.

Just want to let everyone know I have been released and I am good,healthy and ready to go . I want to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi for your help in resolving this matter. I love visiting Abu Dhabi and am happy to be welcomed. I do hope that they release everyone – i would not… — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 13, 2026

A Personal Statement Alongside A Separate Court Decision

The appeal followed Friday’s confirmation that Dvalishvili was back with RAF. In an earlier written statement, Real American Freestyle CEO Chad Bronstein thanked the relevant Abu Dhabi authorities and welcomed his return. Ariel Helwani separately reported that Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili had been released after being held since Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced ten convictions linked to the hotel brawl. Its public notice did not name the defendants or assign a specific punishment to either fighter. Dvalishvili’s new statement describes his own position; it is not a replacement for that court announcement.

The National’s original reporting described three penalty groups. Six defendants received six-month prison terms, fines of 300,000 UAE dirhams each and deportation orders. Two others received fines of 50,000 dirhams each. Another two were given six-month sentences, 300,000-dirham fines and deportation for filming and publishing the confrontation in violation of privacy; their phones were ordered confiscated and the footage deleted.

Those distinctions are covered in MiddleEasy’s separate court-decision report.

The legal developments stem from the November 11 hotel incident involving Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov, rather than an in-competition result. Abu Dhabi Police’s subsequent written announcement distinguished eight people arrested over fighting from two held for filming, and said those arrested had been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Helwani’s earlier release report said Bronstein had worked with local authorities and was at the detention center when the releases happened. He placed the end of Dvalishvili and Lazishvili’s detention almost 48 hours after the confrontation, providing a timeline separate from the fighter’s later personal message.

Dvalishvili had been announced to wrestle Marlon Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14 at Etihad Arena. That assignment brought him to the city; it was not a proposed MMA bout with Usman Nurmagomedov. His latest post did not announce a result from the event.