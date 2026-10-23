Merab Dvalishvili Wants Henry Cejudo Wrestling Trilogy In Abu Dhabi

Merab Dvalishvili wants a third wrestling match with Henry Cejudo and likes Abu Dhabi as a possible location. He expressed that interest during UFC 333 media day, rather than announcing an agreed RAF booking.

Red Corner MMA published the exchange on October 21. Its written account quoted the former UFC bantamweight champion:

Yes, why not? I’d like to have a trilogy with Henry Cejudo, and Abu Dhabi would be a great place.

Asked why their two wrestling meetings produced different winners, Dvalishvili credited Cejudo with exploiting his mistake in the rematch. He treated the defeat as part of competition, not proof that another meeting would follow the same pattern.

A series shaped by two very different matches

Their first RAF contest ended with Dvalishvili winning 11-8 in Georgia on July 11. Cejudo established an eight-point lead through an opening takedown and turns before the home fighter began working his way back into contention.

Dvalishvili answered with sustained attacks to the legs. Cejudo faced a passivity shot clock as the exchanges continued, and a late four-point sequence put Dvalishvili ahead. Another takedown extended the advantage before the final horn. The comeback required him to recover from a substantial early deficit rather than control the contest from the start.

With RAF set to host wrestling events in Abu Dhabi, Merab Dvalishvili is open to settling the score with Henry Cejudo in a trilogy match after the two split their previous two encounters. “Yes, why not? I'd like to have a trilogy with Henry Cejudo, and Abu Dhabi would be a great… pic.twitter.com/USdHhYFGpd — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 21, 2026

The August 22 return in Cleveland had a different ending. RAF’s official results identify Cejudo as the winner by a first-round fall, not a points decision. The event table records one takedown for Cejudo and none for Dvalishvili. That result leveled their wrestling series.

Their MMA meeting is a separate part of that history. Dvalishvili defeated Cejudo at UFC 298 in February 2024, taking all three scorecards 29-28. That contest included striking, clinch work and takedowns; it did not count toward the two-match RAF wrestling series.

Interest in RAF is separate from Saturday’s UFC assignment

Cejudo already has a November 28 RAF title defense against Song Yadong at NOW Arena. Dvalishvili’s immediate opponent is Petr Yan, with the UFC bantamweight championship at stake in Abu Dhabi on October 24.

In the same Red Corner answer, Dvalishvili connected the changing wrestling results to his MMA rivalry. He rejected the idea that a previous performance fixes the next outcome, comparing the uncertainty to other competitive sports. His confidence about Yan was a prediction, not a result.

Both men have now made championship weight for UFC 333. Yan and Dvalishvili each weighed 135 pounds, clearing the scale requirement for the co-main event. Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev also made weight for the featherweight championship main event on that card.