Merab Dvalishvili Says He Is Healthy, Motivated After UFC 333

Merab Dvalishvili has addressed supporters after his UFC 333 defeat, using an October 26 written statement to emphasize his willingness to compete again rather than announce a new opponent. The former bantamweight champion’s update arrived two days after Petr Yan retained the belt in their Abu Dhabi trilogy fight.

Dvalishvili described himself as healthy and eager to return. That is his own assessment, not an announcement of medical clearance or a confirmed booking. He supplied no event, opponent or specific comeback date.

Much of his message focused on the people behind his preparation. He thanked God before recognizing cornermen Aljamain Sterling, Davey Grant and Zviad Lazishvili, along with the account @bigwoodmma, for their commitment. He also credited his Las Vegas training partners for pushing him throughout camp.

Dvalishvili recognizes teams on both coasts

The acknowledgments extended to his New York and Long Island circle, including Matt Serra and @TrainingDaywRay. He thanked the UFC for its opportunities and expressed appreciation for his family, friends and fans. His emphasis was on the support around him, rather than a technical explanation of Saturday’s loss or a complaint about the judging.

He finished the post with the clearest indication of his outlook:

“I am healthy and motivated and will be back soon ! This Machine never breaks! See you all soon”

Good day everyone! First and foremost I want to thank God for he has truly blessed me and I am grateful! Next I want to thank my cornermen @funkmasterMMA @DaveyGrantMMA @zviadlazishvili @bigwoodmma for their help and dedication. I am grateful for my Vegas teammates and training… — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) October 26, 2026

A narrow title defeat changes the immediate picture

Yan won their October 24 championship contest by unanimous decision at Etihad Arena. Every judge returned a 48-47 scorecard. The five-round co-main event also earned Fight of the Night recognition, separate from the evening’s individual performance awards.

The UFC’s written recap describes Dvalishvili forcing repeated wrestling exchanges early, before Yan’s striking became more effective over the latter portion of the contest. That competitive shift explains the close final totals without changing the official outcome: the challenger left without the bantamweight championship.

The defeat follows an unusually active championship run. The UFC’s athlete biography credits Dvalishvili with three successful defenses during 2025, against Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O’Malley and Cory Sandhagen. That sequence gives context to the return message from a fighter whose recent schedule has repeatedly revolved around title bouts.

His official athlete page currently lists the 35-year-old Georgian as the division’s No. 1 contender and an active fighter. That places the setback within the immediate championship picture, although a ranking does not establish who he will face next.

Before the trilogy, Dvalishvili had also discussed the turning point in his earlier Yan rematch. Monday’s post does not revisit that analysis or identify a new route to the belt. It leaves the matchmaking question open while publicly reaffirming his intention to continue fighting.