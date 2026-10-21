Merab Dvalishvili Explains Why He Declined Mikey Musumeci Grappling

Dvalishvili explains his decision.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on October 21st, 2026
Merab Dvalishvili inside the UFC Octagon
Photo via The National

Merab Dvalishvili has declined a jiu-jitsu invitation from Mikey Musumeci despite seeing the submission specialist work at Syndicate MMA. Speaking on Demetrious Johnson’s Mightycast, he explained that Musumeci’s leg-lock game made a pure grappling session an unattractive proposition.

The interview was released October 21. Dvalishvili said he regularly sees Musumeci arrive after his own training, working individually with coach John Wood or with other teammates. However, they have not trained together. This was an account of their gym contact, not an announcement of a match.

A declined invitation, not a falling-out

Dvalishvili described hearing about Musumeci submitting Aljamain Sterling and Johnson, then deciding against accepting the invitation. Those were his recollections of training stories, not independently documented competition results.

I’m not going to training with him because doesn’t make sense.

He distinguished specialist grappling from MMA, where strikes and elbows change the exchanges. That was his opinion about the transition, not a claim that leg locks never succeed. He acknowledged that Musumeci might bring a different approach, expressed interest in watching him compete and emphasized that they remain friends.

Johnson has described that specialist gap himself

Johnson’s respect for Musumeci predates this conversation. In an August 2022 interview published by ONE Championship, he discussed potential crossover contests while preparing to face Adriano Moraes. Returning to gi training had renewed his enthusiasm for Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but he drew a distinction between his all-around MMA preparation and the daily specialization of elite submission grapplers.

I know people want me to grapple Mikey Musumeci. He will eat me up alive.

He was open to training or competing with Musumeci, while joking about the danger to his ACL. Those remarks were a prediction about a hypothetical encounter, not a report that Musumeci injured him. They also should not be mistaken for a fresh statement made during Dvalishvili’s appearance.

Musumeci’s credentials explain that respect. He was already a five-time IBJJF world champion when he beat Cleber Sousa by decision to become ONE’s inaugural flyweight submission-grappling champion in 2022. In his subsequent account, the attraction of a Johnson matchup was the audience it could bring to grappling, rather than a personal dispute. He described wanting to encourage more people to watch and practice jiu-jitsu.

Dvalishvili’s immediate competitive assignment remains a different discipline: challenging Petr Yan for the bantamweight title at UFC 333 on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. His revised preparation for Yan, earlier rematch assessment and conditional plans after the trilogy are separate from this grappling invitation.

Published on October 21, 2026 at 2:12 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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