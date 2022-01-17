 Skip to Content

Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Clavicle Injury, Surgery Is Not Required

Merab Dvalishvili is going through a "bad" injury and has unveiled whether or not he needs surgery.

Merab Dvalishvili is dealing with a “bad” clavicle injury.

Dvalishvili has been riding the hot hand in the UFC bantamweight division. He is on a seven-fight winning streak and is the number six-ranked UFC 135-pounder. While “The Machine” is on a roll, he has recently hit a bit of a snag and it’s injury-related.

Merab Dvalishvili Suffers Clavicle Injury

Merab Dvalishvili took to his Instagram account to reveal that he has a clavicle injury and while the circumstance isn’t ideal, there is some good news. He doesn’t need surgery.

Badly injured my clavicle bone. Fortunately, no surgery is necessary. Lots of Physical Therapy and time to heal! I will be back stronger than before.”

Dvalishvili was last seen in action back in Sept. 2021. He took on Marlon Moraes on the UFC 266 card. Dvalishvili defeated Moraes via second-round TKO

Throughout his seven-fight winning streak, Dvalishvili has beaten the likes of Moraes, Cody Stamann, and John Dodson. It has been quite the turnaround for Dvalishvili as he started his UFC run 0-2, losing to Frankie Saenz and Ricky Simon.

He was almost surely one win away from losing his job. Now, he’s closer than ever to reaching the top 5. Time will tell how long this clavicle injury will keep Dvalishvili out of action.

