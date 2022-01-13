Javier Mendez: Khabib & Islam Makachev Would Dominate Charles Oliveira

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez believes Charles Oliveira wouldn’t stand a chance against Khabib Nurmagomedov or Islam Makhachev in the grappling department.

Oliveira is the current UFC Lightweight Champion. He’s expected to put his 155-pound gold on the line against Justin Gaethje sometime this year. On Feb. 26, Makhachev will take on Beneil Dariush and the winner could very well get a lightweight title opportunity later this year.

Charles Oliveira Doomed Against Khabib Or Islam Makhachev?

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, AKA coach Javier Mendez expressed his belief that Charles Oliveira would have a rough time with the grappling of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makachev (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I know they both would beat Charles, in my opinion, because look, they’re both my fighters. Stylistically-wise, Islam could strike, he can kick. Khabib wasn’t a great kicker. Khabib would have to go straight to the grappling with Charles and probably dominate him there. As a matter of fact, I know he would. I know Khabib would dominate him there, and I kind of feel, my personal opinion, as great as Charles is, I think Islam would dominate him there. too.”

Of course, Khabib has retired from pro MMA competition but he has high hopes for Makachev’s future. Khabib and Makhachev are longtime friends and training partners.

Oliveira captured the UFC Lightweight gold when Khabib vacated the title. The man known as “do Bronx” defeated Michael Chandler via second-round TKO back in May 2021. Oliveira successfully defended the championship against Dustin Poirier, submitting him in the third round back in December.